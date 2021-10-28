UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says COP26 climate summit “very difficult”





COP26: Boris Johnson will welcome more than 120 executives to Glasgow early next week. (To file) London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the COP26 climate summit which begins next week in Scotland could still fail as he urged more countries to move forward with action plans. Johnson will host more than 120 leaders in Glasgow early next week, before the UN meeting spends a fortnight tackling the grinding job of deciding how to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius . “It is of course true that COP26 is both incredibly important for our planet but also very difficult, and it hangs in the balance,” he told Parliament, after downplaying expectations in recent days. Ahead of a separate G20 summit this weekend in Rome, Johnson said 17 of its 20 members have now made plans to reduce their carbon emissions – although China and India remain significant outliers. Under Britain’s COP presidency this year, the prime minister said, 80% of the global economy had committed to net zero emissions by 2050, up from 30% previously. “And every day as I speak to international leaders, we hear new commitments to make the strong commitments the world will need,” he said, noting recent commitments from Australia, Indonesia. and Russia. “Suffice it, I’m afraid it’s too early to tell,” Johnson added. Opposition Labor spokesman Ed Miliband attacked Johnson for sending the wrong message ahead of COP26 by slashing Britain’s aid budget. Financial aid from rich countries to developing countries to tackle climate change is one of the crucial issues coming up in Glasgow. “COP26 is not a glorified photo opportunity,” Miliband told Johnson, demanding “climate delivery, not climate delay”. Miliband was replacing Labor leader Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s weekly question and answer session, after Starmer tested positive for Covid-19. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

