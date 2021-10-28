Politics
What Erdogans’ struggles mean for US-Turkish relations
What prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent threat to expel ten ambassadors?
Erdogan objected to a statement made by the United States and nine other Western ambassadors on behalf of Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and philanthropist who has been jailed in Turkey for four years awaiting trial on charges alleging his involvement in espionage, terrorism and attempts to overthrow the government. The allegations are absurd and Kavalas’ lengthy pre-trial detention underscores how much Turkey’s judicial system deviates from international standards.
More of our experts
Erdogan may be too ill to continue ruling Turkey
Saab history: Venezuela, Maduro and human sacrifice
The crisis was averted on October 25, when the United States and other embassies coordinated a statement saying they abide by Turkish law and pledge to abide by Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Non- interference in the internal affairs of countries. That was enough for Erdogan to claim victory. The ambassadors in question will now be able to stay in Turkey.
Will this episode further damage US-Turkish relations?
Safer:
Middle East and North Africa
Turkey
United States
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
The threat to expel the ambassadors comes at a critical time in US-Turkish relations. President Erdogan was unhappy that he had not met US President Joe Biden at the recent United Nations General Assembly, and in a interview on Confront the nation, Erdogan suggested that he and Biden are not on good terms. He also hinted that he was ready to purchase additional S-400 air defense batteries from Russia. If this were to happen, Turkey’s relations with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be in jeopardy.
The Turkish Air Force would also like the United States to sell it forty new F-16s and upgrade kits for another eighty planes. The deal would essentially compensate Turkey for the $ 1.4 billion it spent on the F-35 joint fighter jets it was prevented from buying on the S-400 issue. Ankara wasted a significant amount of goodwill in Washington, especially with the purchase of the S-400. As a result, it seems unlikely that members of Congress would be willing to approve the sale of the F-16 to Turkey. In a recent letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken opposing the proposed sale, a bipartisan group of House members said: The F-35 program and Congress holds on to US arms purchases by Turkey. Obviously, Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 is not only a problem for its acquisition of the F-35s, but more broadly American weapons. Turkey’s U.S. weapons inventory is extensive and includes over two hundred F-16s, upgraded M60 and M48 main battle tanks, Black Hawk and Cobra helicopters, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions. precision, mortars, armored personnel carriers, naval guns, and modernized frigates.
In addition, the entity that would buy the F-16s for Turkey, the Presidency of Defense Industries, or SSB, is sanctioned under the Fighting Adversaries of the Americas Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). . Turkish officials argue that there are ways to transfer the planes to Turkey without dealing with the SSB, but members of Congress have indicated that they will block such alternatives as they constitute an effort to circumvent U.S. law.
More of our experts
Erdogan may be too ill to continue ruling Turkey
Saab history: Venezuela, Maduro and human sacrifice
Added to these problems are lingering tensions over Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric in exile in the United States; US ties to the Peoples Protection Units, a Kurdish armed group in Syria that Turkey describes as a terrorist organization; and Turkey’s aggressive approach to the eastern Mediterranean, which has brought Turkey into conflict with Greece and France. Overall, it appears that despite the Turkish authorities’ declared desire for rapprochement with the United States, Washington and Ankara remain distant from the issues that have rocked their relations over the past decade.
Why does Erdogan see Kavala as a threat?
Kavala himself is not a threat to Erdogan, but he represents a vision of Turkey that threatens Erdogan’s long-term efforts to forge a country like the ruling Justice and Development Party ( AKP). Among other issues, Kavala advocated for democracy and the rights of the Kurds, causes the AKP also supported in the first years after its founding and entering parliament. Erdogan disowned both after about a decade in power, preferring authoritarian solutions to his political challenges and those of his party. Kavalas’ threat is that his philanthropy and advocacy can highlight the gap between reality and what Erdogan and the AKP are telling Turks about their lives. This is particularly acute now that Turkey’s leaders face another serious problem: a deteriorating economy. Economic problems, including the fall in the value of the Turkish lira for years, threatens to undermine AKP support among the middle class which has benefited greatly in recent years.
Safer:
Middle East and North Africa
Turkey
United States
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
The Council of Europe has said Turkey has until the end of November to release Kavala. What could happen if it doesn’t?
Kavalas’s release seems unlikely, given that Turkish courts do not feel compelled to uphold the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, the gravity of the charges against Kavala and Erdogan’s keen interest in them. lawsuits against Kavalas. If he is not released, the Council of Europe could launch infringement proceedings against Turkey. If two-thirds of Council of Europe ministers agree to start this process, the Court will examine whether Turkey has fulfilled its obligations to the Court, which it has not; he ignored the May 2020 court order to release Kavala. The Council of Europe could suspend Turkey’s voting rights or suspend it completely from the Council.
Will Merrow created the graphic for this item.
Sources
2/ https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/why-are-us-turkey-relations-so-strained
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]