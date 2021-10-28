What Erdogans’ struggles mean for US-Turkish relations

What prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent threat to expel ten ambassadors?

Erdogan objected to a statement made by the United States and nine other Western ambassadors on behalf of Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and philanthropist who has been jailed in Turkey for four years awaiting trial on charges alleging his involvement in espionage, terrorism and attempts to overthrow the government. The allegations are absurd and Kavalas’ lengthy pre-trial detention underscores how much Turkey’s judicial system deviates from international standards.

The crisis was averted on October 25, when the United States and other embassies coordinated a statement saying they abide by Turkish law and pledge to abide by Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Non- interference in the internal affairs of countries. That was enough for Erdogan to claim victory. The ambassadors in question will now be able to stay in Turkey.

Will this episode further damage US-Turkish relations?

The threat to expel the ambassadors comes at a critical time in US-Turkish relations. President Erdogan was unhappy that he had not met US President Joe Biden at the recent United Nations General Assembly, and in a interview on Confront the nation, Erdogan suggested that he and Biden are not on good terms. He also hinted that he was ready to purchase additional S-400 air defense batteries from Russia. If this were to happen, Turkey’s relations with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be in jeopardy.

The Turkish Air Force would also like the United States to sell it forty new F-16s and upgrade kits for another eighty planes. The deal would essentially compensate Turkey for the $ 1.4 billion it spent on the F-35 joint fighter jets it was prevented from buying on the S-400 issue. Ankara wasted a significant amount of goodwill in Washington, especially with the purchase of the S-400. As a result, it seems unlikely that members of Congress would be willing to approve the sale of the F-16 to Turkey. In a recent letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken opposing the proposed sale, a bipartisan group of House members said: The F-35 program and Congress holds on to US arms purchases by Turkey. Obviously, Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 is not only a problem for its acquisition of the F-35s, but more broadly American weapons. Turkey’s U.S. weapons inventory is extensive and includes over two hundred F-16s, upgraded M60 and M48 main battle tanks, Black Hawk and Cobra helicopters, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions. precision, mortars, armored personnel carriers, naval guns, and modernized frigates.

In addition, the entity that would buy the F-16s for Turkey, the Presidency of Defense Industries, or SSB, is sanctioned under the Fighting Adversaries of the Americas Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). . Turkish officials argue that there are ways to transfer the planes to Turkey without dealing with the SSB, but members of Congress have indicated that they will block such alternatives as they constitute an effort to circumvent U.S. law.

Added to these problems are lingering tensions over Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric in exile in the United States; US ties to the Peoples Protection Units, a Kurdish armed group in Syria that Turkey describes as a terrorist organization; and Turkey’s aggressive approach to the eastern Mediterranean, which has brought Turkey into conflict with Greece and France. Overall, it appears that despite the Turkish authorities’ declared desire for rapprochement with the United States, Washington and Ankara remain distant from the issues that have rocked their relations over the past decade.

Why does Erdogan see Kavala as a threat?

Kavala himself is not a threat to Erdogan, but he represents a vision of Turkey that threatens Erdogan’s long-term efforts to forge a country like the ruling Justice and Development Party ( AKP). Among other issues, Kavala advocated for democracy and the rights of the Kurds, causes the AKP also supported in the first years after its founding and entering parliament. Erdogan disowned both after about a decade in power, preferring authoritarian solutions to his political challenges and those of his party. Kavalas’ threat is that his philanthropy and advocacy can highlight the gap between reality and what Erdogan and the AKP are telling Turks about their lives. This is particularly acute now that Turkey’s leaders face another serious problem: a deteriorating economy. Economic problems, including the fall in the value of the Turkish lira for years, threatens to undermine AKP support among the middle class which has benefited greatly in recent years.

The Council of Europe has said Turkey has until the end of November to release Kavala. What could happen if it doesn’t?

Kavalas’s release seems unlikely, given that Turkish courts do not feel compelled to uphold the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, the gravity of the charges against Kavala and Erdogan’s keen interest in them. lawsuits against Kavalas. If he is not released, the Council of Europe could launch infringement proceedings against Turkey. If two-thirds of Council of Europe ministers agree to start this process, the Court will examine whether Turkey has fulfilled its obligations to the Court, which it has not; he ignored the May 2020 court order to release Kavala. The Council of Europe could suspend Turkey’s voting rights or suspend it completely from the Council.

