Downing Street insiders share exact odds of Plan B being adopted by Boris Johnson





Downing Street insiders say there is only a “20 percent” chance that Plan B will pass. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that Plan B will not materialize in England. The Prime Minister said there was “no plan” for Plan B to be adopted as is. READ MOREMom Saving Thousands Of Dollars On Grocery Store Manages To Make Christmas Dinner For 5 Plan B involves face mask warrants, with legislation passed to enforce face coverings. This also includes working from home, as well as vaccine passports for high profile events like nightclub events. Insiders at Number 10 Downing Street responded to rising rates of Covid infection and had their say this week. A source told the Sun newspaper: “I think there is less than 20 percent chance of needing to activate Plan B.” The government said another 263 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 139,834. This is the highest number of deaths reported daily since March 3. Numbers are often higher on Tuesday due to a lag in reporting deaths and cases over the weekend. Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there have now been 165,000 recorded deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. As of 9 a.m. as of Tuesday, there had been 40,954 more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said. Stay up to date with the latest news from your Birmingham street or neighborhood or the West Midlands with our Birmingham News email updates

