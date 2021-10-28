From Engels to Boris Johnson: the return of social murder

FRIEDRICH ENGELS ‘book The Condition of the Working Class in England in 1844 is a well-known classic in social history.

His investigations have helped illuminate the important understandings of Karl Marx and himself about how capitalism works and does not work.

A concept he mentions in the book has recently started to gain attention again.

The people he spoke to and the Chartist press argued that the working and housing conditions of the proletariat in the mid-19th century in England had such an impact on the health and life expectancy of many that the government was guilty of social murder.

He was aware of the conditions and the short lifespan of many, but didn’t do much about it.

Engels wrote: Society in England is committing hourly and daily what the human organs of labor call social murder, that is, it has placed workers in conditions in which they do not can neither maintain health nor live as long as it undermines the life force of these workers, little by little. little, and so throws them to the grave before their time knows how damaging such conditions are to the health and lives of workers, and yet nothing is done to improve these conditions.

One of Engelss’ goals in writing the book was to demonstrate that this was indeed the case.

He wrote that he widely accused the ruling class of social murder and that they should either tackle the problem or hand the management of society over to the working classes.

The Office for National Statistics reported that a newborn boy born in 1841 was expected to live to be 40.2 years old while in 2011 he was 79 years old.

The figures for a girl were slightly higher. Of course, these numbers were for all classes. The average lifespan of a male worker in Manchester in 1850 was 38.3 years.

However, life expectancy has dropped slightly. The pandemic of the past 18 months has had a big impact, but in fact, while people’s lifespans were expected to continue to gradually increase, they haven’t.

The change dates back to the period following the financial crash of 2008 and in Great Britain in particular to the election of a government committed to austerity policies.

Despite Boris Johnson’s upgrade program, we remain within this framework.

The impact of constant cuts in NHS spending and public services, as well as a push towards poor privatized jobs, led to precisely the kind of consequences Engels saw in the 1840s, though of all evident on a much smaller scale.

The pandemic amplified all of this and also put more emphasis on politicians who might do something about it but choose not to.

The most publicized politician is Brazilian far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro. He promoted the Covid-denier mantra that the virus was essentially a bad flu.

It has done nothing to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country and has deliberately delayed the effective deployment of the vaccines.

He caught Covid himself, but managed to survive despite not having been vaccinated. There have been calls for him to be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.

This may sound familiar to a UK audience as it sounds so much like how Johnson failed to cope with Covid and still fails.

It is true that he encouraged the uptake of vaccines but other than that he delayed action in March 2020 and is doing it again now even though the likely consequences are clear.

Engelss’ 1844 accusation of a government committing social murder still appears to be relevant today.

Keith Flett is a socialist historian.