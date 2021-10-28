Ocean Rebellion activist disguises himself as Boris Johnson ahead of COP26





A An activist from the Ocean Rebellion group disguised himself as Boris Johnson and set fire to a fake ship in Glasgow on Wednesday morning to mark the destruction of the world’s oceans. A protester, a member of the group affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, wore a costume to look like the Prime Minister and lit the sail of a small boat with the words Your Childrens Future. Activists, including an Oilhead figure in a gasoline canister mask, also burned piles of counterfeit money during the protest on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6602%"/> REUTERS READ MORE Ocean Rebellion said they were protesting the UK government’s utter lack of purpose in tackling catastrophic climate change. The group also said they would perform a series of theatrical performance demonstrations at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow. Ocean Rebellion uses a series of disruptive and non-violent actions aimed at addressing biodiversity loss, overfishing, the impact of the climate emergency on the ocean, and mining in the high seas. Floss Stallard, member of Ocean Rebellion, claimed the Cambo oil field, located west of Shetland be discarded. She said: The Cambo oil field is a continuation of the bow to pressure from the fossil fuel industry. We need to wean humanity off oil, not dig more wells. Ocean Rebellion was launched in August 2020, created by a small group active in Extinction Rebellion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/ocean-rebellion-dresses-boris-johnson-protest-glasgow-cop26-b962773.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos