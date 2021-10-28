Climate activist dressed as Boris Johnson sets fire to boat in front of Cop26 venue





A climate justice activist disguised as Boris Johnson set a propeller boat on fire in protest against fossil fuels outside a Cop26 venue. The small boat on which was inscribed "The future of your children" was set on fire by the protester wearing a mask resembling the Prime Minister. The incident took place on the banks of the River Clyde and was perpetrated by Ocean Rebellion, an offshoot of the climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion. Activists, including an "Oilhead" figure with a gasoline canister mask, also burned piles of counterfeit money during the protest.





(Image: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire)

They said the scene “represents the utter lack of purpose of the UK government in tackling catastrophic climate change, ocean acidification and the loss of biodiversity which will devastate all of our futures and leave a dead ocean for generations to come. “. Floss Stallard, member of Ocean Rebellion, has called for the demolition of the Cambo oil field, located west of the Shetlands. She said: “The Cambo oil field continues to give in to pressure from the fossil fuel industry. We need to wean humanity off oil, not dig more wells. Ocean Rebellion was launched in August 2020, created by a small group active in Extinction Rebellion.

