Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s meeting with Pakistan envoy has message for India – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The recent meeting of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiquis with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received extensive media coverage. It only shows the strategic importance of the meeting. The meeting has messages for the region, including worrying signs for India, as it has the potential to change the entire regional geopolitical game.

Bangladesh is indeed a trusted friend of India in the South Asian region. Bangladesh-India relations can be called “friendship in all weather”, as can relations between Pakistan and China.

According to a report in the main Pakistani media Dawn, Sheikh Hasina invited Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bangladesh. Pakistani media reported that Sheikh Hasina also expressed interest in visiting Pakistan. This could be a significant development in terms of regional geopolitics, provided the news is correct.

The recent incidents in Bangladesh around the Hindu festival of Durga Puja have indeed created a certain distance between New Delhi and Dhaka. This followed issues such as India’s National Citizens Register and the Citizenship Law Amendment Act, which had previously caused tensions between Bangladesh and India. Delay in resolving long-standing issues like the signing of the Teesta water-sharing agreement despite persistent demands from Dhakas, the killing of civilians on the Bangladesh border, as well as the onion crisis have sowed a certain distrust between the two long-time friends.

Counter-Sheikh Hasinas to India’s angry diplomatic note on the recent killings of Bangladeshi Hindus and the vandalism of their property and their socio-cultural symbol has not been particularly acceptable to New Delhi.

It is a fact that Bangladesh will emerge as a self-sufficient economic power in the region. As such, India needs to behave in a more friendly manner.

Islamabad openings

During his meeting with Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Ganobhaban, the new Pakistani High Commissioner gave him a message from Imran Khan.

After the meeting, Bangladesh Prime Ministers’ Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim in his briefing to reporters said Sheikh Hasina told the envoy that South Asian countries should be freed from the curse of hunger and illiteracy and had to work for the well-being of the people of the Region. The Prime Minister further stated that Bangladesh’s foreign policy formulated by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is friendship with all, not enmity with anyone.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said Pakistan is keen to develop relations with Bangladesh. He also offered a photo album, painting and video footage of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan as Prime Minister of Bangladesh to attend the 1974 OIC (Organization for Islamic Cooperation) summit. Hasina thanked the High Commissioner for handing over the historical memories. She also welcomed the publication of a calligraphy book in Bengali by Pakistan on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

Goodwill Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus were present during the interaction. Although the detailed deliberations of the meeting have not been made public, several issues are likely to have arisen at the discussion table.

The wake-up call for India?

This should sound the alarm bells for India. China and Pakistan are always on the lookout for opportunities using any kind of tension in Bangladesh-India relations, and would obviously try to exploit the current regional political scenario.

In this context, it is assumed that India would do its best to maintain its warm relations with Bangladesh. India should keep its promises made earlier in Bangladesh. India should not point an accusing finger at Bangladesh for the recent incidents.

Indian politicians should do well to refrain from making remarks or making statements that could disrupt friendly relations between Bangladesh and India. Such comments can only create a wedge between Bangladesh and India, which is undesirable. It is well established that the government of Bangladesh is doing everything to take concrete action against the culprits who have been implicated in the recent community violence in Bangladesh. India and the world know that Bangladesh is a secular country.

PM Hasina is a liberal-minded person with a secular outlook. India should stop spreading baseless propaganda against Bangladesh. Indian media agencies and religious organizations should refrain from circulating any event or issue that could harm bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

New Delhi should take effective action to stop the killings on the Bangladesh-India border. Teesta’s long-standing problem must be resolved. Interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh by some Indian political leaders must end.

India should behave like an ally in all weather, just like China does to Pakistan. Otherwise, India could lose its most trusted and trusted friend in the world. India and Bangladesh had, have, and hopefully will have, eternal strategic ties. Bangladesh needs India and vice versa. Indian leaders should take serious note of the Pakistan envoy’s recent meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. A single negative incident between India and Bangladesh has the potential to change the regional geopolitical scenario.

The article first appeared in South Asia Monitor on October 28, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/28102021-bangladesh-pm-sheikh-hasinas-meeting-with-pakistani-envoy-has-a-message-for-india-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos