Is Donald Trump already a presidential candidate in 2024?





Losers usually don’t get a second chance in modern US presidential politics. In the days of naming conventions and party leaders, an Adlai Stevenson or a Thomas Dewey could win two consecutive nominations. Richard Nixon actually won the presidency in 1968 after losing in 1960. But since the arrival of the primary competitions, his winner is retiring. Even Al Gore, who won the popular vote in 2000, was kicked out in 2004.

Donald Trump, who upset so many presidential precedents, now looks likely to upset one more. Trump must be seen as the overwhelming favorite for the 2024 Republican nomination. He’s already running strong, and he’s already dominating the pitch. Fox News’ intense promotion of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an alternative to Trump does not work any better in 2024 than his similar effort on behalf of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in 2016. Trump leads the polls. He leads the fundraising. Raffle races boost loyalty to Trump. Potential rivals swear not to run for president if Trump does.

It’s an incredible sight, because Donald Trump was no ordinary political loser. He was a big political loser. He lost the popular vote in two consecutive presidential elections, the second time by a margin of 8 million votes. He led his party to a brutal mid-term defeat in 2018 amid the strongest economy since the late 1990s. He was the first president to be impeached twice, the second time around for inciting a mob to invade and attack Congress to overturn the result of a national election. He now faces more criminal and civil risks than Richard Nixon before his presidential pardon in 1974.

David Frum: Trump may not have to fly 2024

Trump is campaigning on two themes: nostalgia for the strong pre-pandemic economy, plus resentment over the outcome of the 2020 vote. It’s not much, but it’s enough to force DeSantis, the potential replacement. of Trump, to do desperate stunts to prove himself more Trump than Trump: handing over $ 5,000 in rewards to cops who refuse vaccination; identifying with a general surgeon in the state who advises anti-vaccines to trust their intuitions.

But no one is more Trump than Trump. There is no Trumpism greater than Trump. This is a movement, not a man is a venerable cliché applied to populist politics. In this case, however, it is a man, not a movement. In 2016, Trump approved allowing transgender people to use whatever toilet they deem appropriate. In 2017, he made a huge tax cut for the rich. On the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump was negotiating a free trade deal with China. They are all supposed non-non-populists. Trump supporters ignored it. If Trump does, all is well. They don’t care much about the content of its policy. They care about his mood.

Anyone who follows politics, even casually, can see Trump’s comeback emerging. Well-researched journalists carefully detail the mechanisms of return. But hardly anyone is prepared for the malicious destructiveness of what is to come.

In a 2011 speech, Donald Trump explained his one main rule in life: getting revenge on people. If they fuck you, screw them 10 times harder. I really believe it. He repeated the same idea over and over in speeches, tweets and books published under his signature. In 2024, the targets for Trump’s revenge are US law and US democracy. At a September 25 rally in Perry, Ga., Trump spoke out against Republican state officials who failed to overturn the state election in his stead. In Iowa, two weeks later, Trump launched further attacks on the 2020 electoral process, this time focusing on Republicans in the state who failed to steal Arizona for him.

In 2016 and early in Trump’s presidency, there was often a touch of Friars Club comedy to Trumps rally performances: not very pleasant comedy, a bit dated in tone and sensibility, but comedy all the same. Not in 2021. Now everything is dark and bitter.

David A. Graham: America is not ready for Trump’s second term

Here is a video from a Georgian TV channel of the entire Trumps Perry rally. Trump’s own speech begins at 1:37:38. Watch as much as you can and tell me if you spot even a moment of humor, Friars Club or whatever. Democrat Stacey Abrams’ most-cited BitTrumps quasi-endorsement as Georgia’s top governor over Republican Brian Kempis is no joke. It’s a deliberate challenge, the lower jaw sticking out of the upper teeth, the eyes slit in anger.

He’s the guy who wants to come back as the 47th president.

In Trump’s first term, the country was protected to some extent by its ignorance and incompetence. He kept trying to do bad things, but it took him a while to figure out how the controls worked, where the switches were. By the time of his attempt to extort the Ukrainian president in 2019, Trump had achieved a higher degree of mastery. But by then it was too late. Then the pandemic struck and Trump hit another wall of failure. In a second Trump presidency, however, burglars will already arrive knowing how to bypass alarms and disable locks. Hell understands that it is not enough to install an ally as Attorney General, he must also control the secondary and tertiary ranks of the Department of Justice. He won’t be persuaded by another Chief of Staff with an independent sense of duty, like John Kelly, who avoided a lot of evil from mid-2017 to early 2019. These will be Mark’s guys. Meadows from the first to the last day. . And hell is bringing with them a new generation of Republican officials whose top priority will be to revamp their states’ election laws so that Republicans don’t lose power even if they lose the vote.

This is the future that Trump is preparing.

Be ready.

