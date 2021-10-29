“Each agreement is signed with the consent of Prime Minister Imran Khan”: Fawad





Federal Minister Fawad Chadhry (L) and Senator Faisal Vawda (R). Photo: PID

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that every agreement signed by the government is made after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The statement was made on a private television broadcast as Chaudhry refuted the statement by PTI Senator Faisal Vawda that Prime Minister Iman Khan was not aware of an agreement between Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP ) and the government.

In a conversation with the host of another private television show, the senator claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of “developments” when asked about the government’s motives for having agreed to expel the French ambassador.

He said only Vawda would know why he assumed the Prime Minister was ignoring the deal and its terms when answering the question of why Vawada would issue such a statement.

“Vawda is not in the cabinet,” so he may not be aware of the case, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vawda said ministers who had struck a deal with the outlawed TLP should take responsibility for the current situation instead of handing over responsibility to the prime minister.

Speaking to Twitter, the senator wrote that “force is not the solution to any conflict.”

“An immediate solution to this problem can be found by inviting the Imam of the Holy Ka’aba and the administrator of the Holy Shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and later all Muslim countries can come together to find a permanent solution To [such issues]”said Vawda.

The senator later deleted the tweet, however.

“The government will respect the agreement signed with the banned organization”

On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, at a press conference in Islamabad earlier, said in response to a question that the government had signed an agreement with the banned organization and that it would respect him.

He said the government had tried to hold talks with the TLP and had kept its word, but that “the TLP had broken its promises.”

“The government must make its decision because it is not happy with the loss of human life,” he said.

The minister added that since the French ambassador is not present in Pakistan, the proscribed organization seems to have “another program” because one of their requests from the government was the expulsion of the said envoy.

“The TLP became a militant organization because its members opened fire on police officers with Kalashnikovs, resulting in the martyrdom of four police officers.”

“I always warn the protesters to go home,” Rasheed said, adding that the government could not keep schools and hospitals closed due to the protests.

