Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s past visits to the World Series





Trump will lead the Braves-Astros 4 game on Saturday.

COBB COUNTY, Georgia. Saturday’s World Series game will have a political flavor when former President Donald Trump appears in Truist Park in northwest Atlanta.

The mere presence of assets at the Braves stadium will ignite its detractors and inspire its supporters. And that will contrast sharply with what Braves fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

In October 1995, former President Jimmy Carter threw the first pitch in what became the decisive game of the Atlanta Braves’ only World Series championship to date. That night, Tom Glavine threw an eight innings hit and beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0.

Carter was also in a dressing room with then-Braves owner Ted Turner and then-wife Jane Fonda when the Braves won the 1992 National League Championship Series against Pittsburgh, the “Sid’s slide” game.

But Carter frequently attended Braves games. He was often so low-key that Braves fans didn’t even know he was there until Carter and his wife Rosalyn showed up on the big screen Kiss Cam.

Compare that with a 2019 World Series appearance former President Donald Trump made in Washington DC alongside his wife Melania, and then-US Senator David Perdue (R-Georgia).

After a loud greeting of cheers mixed with boos, fans were then seen chanting “lock him up”.

“I don’t think he’s coming (to the Braves game) for the sporting atmosphere. I think he’s coming for the political expediency and just to get attention,” said Dr Kerwin Swint, who directs the Department of Political Science at Kennesaw State University, a few exits north of Truist Park.

Swint believes Trump is appearing at the World Series to argue that the Braves lost the All-Star game over a new voting law the Republican legislature passed in response to refuted claims that Trump won the 2020 election.

“For Donald Trump, this is too good an opportunity to pass up,” Swint said.

Carter spent his post-presidency building social housing, fighting disease and monitoring elections in underdeveloped countries. Trump’s ex-presidency is marked by his fixation on elections, politics, and his apparent desire to run for president again.

“I don’t think he recognizes the Jimmy Carter style of being an ex-president at all,” Swint said.

Trump shouldn’t sit in the boxes near the home plate, as Carter usually did. A Braves official told USA Today Trump will be getting his own sequel.

Carter turned 97 this month and has made few public appearances since being injured in a fall in 2019. A family member told 11Alive he “definitely” watched the This year’s Braves-Astros series on television at his home in Plains, Georgia.

