Donald Trump plans to hold ‘tele-rally’ for Youngkin on Monday: reports





Former President Donald Trump will host a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday the day before election day in the crucial Virginia governor race, according to reports.

Youngkin’s Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe appeared to applaud the move, as he tried to tie the Republican to the former president.

A source close to Trump confirmed the information about the tele-rally to The Associated Press. A source also told The Hill that Trump will campaign remotely for Youngkin on the eve of the election. The Youngkin campaign declined to comment on both outlets and did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment at press time.

HOW TO VOTE IN THE ELECTIONS OF GOVERNORS OF VIRGINIA ON NOVEMBER 2

Voters in Virginia elected President Biden over Trump by 10 points in 2020. Youngkin has praised the former president and Trump has backed the Republican on several occasions. However, Youngkin focused on Virginia’s problems, attacking McAuliffe for trying to “nationalize” the race.

(AP Photo / Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On Wednesday night, Trump released a cryptic statement suggesting he would appear in Arlington ahead of the election. “Thank you, Arlington, see you soon! He wrote after supporters briefly disrupted a Biden rally for McAuliffe.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich also teased an event.

TEAM MCAULIFFE EMAILS REVEAL EFFORT TO KILL THIS FOX NEWS STORY

“President Trump can’t wait to be back in Virginia! Details will be released when the time comes,” Budowich tweeted.

The Washington Post later reported that Trump would not be visiting Virginia in person until election day.

“It’s confirmed: Monday, Donald Trump shows up to support Glenn Youngkin,” McAuliffe wrote in a statement after the announcement of the tele-rally on Thursday. “Youngkins’ entire campaign has been a total endorsement of Donald Trump’s dangerous extremism: divisive culture wars, dog-racist whistles and fanaticism.”

As for him, Youngkin accused McAuliffe of “making a candidate” by twisting the Republican’s record into something unrecognizable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McAuliffe’s campaign seems desperate, as his events have drawn paltry crowds. Youngkin focused on education issues, winning the majority of Virginia parents and taking an 8-point lead among early voters, according to a Fox News poll on Thursday.

Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters outside after his speech. (Tyler ONeil / Fox News)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donald-trump-to-hold-tele-rally-for-youngkin-just-before-election-day-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos