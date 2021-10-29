Pakistan Bigot-e-Azams crickets on display | OPINION





Pakistani Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed is outraged, linking Pakistan’s cricket victory over India to Islam and saying Muslims around the world, including India, were emotionally with Pakistan during the match.

There was even more outrage when former Pakistani captain and coach Waqar Younis said the moment of India-Pakistan match in Dubai for him was Mohammed Rizwan offering ground namaz in front of Hindus. Under intense criticism, including former Indian coach Venkatesh Prasad denouncing this state of mind and calling it disgusting and jihadist, Younis apologized. But those who are surprised should look further.

There is a history of Pakistani cricketers using Islam and religious terminology in the Gentlemens game, especially when it comes to India-Pakistan matches. Ambassador G Parthasarathy, former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, cited a 1982 incident involving Imran Khan, former Pakistani cricket captain and current Prime Minister. Imran Khan is said to have said that he sees Indo-Pakistan cricket matches not as a game but as Jihad for Kashmir.

I don’t see cricket with India as a game, but as Jihad for Kashmir Imran Khan has been widely quoted as saying so. But even before that, in 1978, when cricket relations between India and Pakistan resumed after a gap of nearly two decades, Team India traveled to Pakistan for a series of tests. Mushtaq Mohammed, then captain of the Pakistan cricket team, after Pakistan’s victory in the test series, publicly declared that the victory was the victory of Muslims around the world over Hindus.

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is anything but a sport for Pakistani players. Madan Lal, a member of the 1983 Indian World Cup winning team, told me on India First that part of the problem was the lack of education in Pakistan. Most Pakistani cricketers are uneducated, and this is reflected not only in their conversations but also in their statements. In fact, Pakistani cricket teams Bigot-e-Azams have boasted of trying to convert foreign players in test matches.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq boasted on camera of former Pakistani batsman Mohammed Yusuf (who himself converted from Christianity to Islam Yousuf Youhana became Mohd Yusuf) trying convert Brian Lara to Islam during the Karachi test match after inviting him for a meal.

Once again, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi was boasting on camera that he broke a TV at home after seeing his daughter emulate Aarti on TV in an Indian TV series. And Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar was on camera talking about Ghazwa-e-Hind and Muslims attacking Kashmir and the rest of India to establish an empire from Attock to Cuttack.

International cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was also shocked by Waqar Youniss ‘statement and took to Twitter to say: For someone of Waqar Younis’ stature, to say that watching Rizwan offer namaz in front of Hindus was very special for him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. I really hope that many true sports fans in Pakistan can see the dangerous side of this statement and join in my disappointment. He then added that it was very difficult for sports fans like us to try to tell people that this is just sports, just a game of cricket.

Cricketers are seen not only as ambassadors for the sport, but also as ambassadors for their country. This is exactly what Pakistani cricketers are: ambassadors for the radicalized Islamic State of Pakistan.

(Opinions expressed are personal)

