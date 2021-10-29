Obituary of Abdul Qadeer Khan | Pakistan





The father of Pakistan’s atomic weapons industry and the largest nuclear weapons proliferator in history, Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died aged 85 after testing positive for Covid-19, has been touted as a hero in his homeland, but he left a disturbing legacy. for the west. Along with Pakistan, the states of Libya, North Korea and Iran have all benefited from the transactions of nuclear physicists. Its history is also deeply linked to the difficulties of neighboring Afghanistan.

There are two basic methods of making the material that provides the explosive power of a nuclear weapon. The first is to process the plutonium. The second is to use high-speed centrifuges to enrich uranium with a military-grade material called highly enriched uranium (HEU).

When India carried out its first nuclear test in May 1974, Khan was working for the FDO Laboratory in Amsterdam, an institute involved in centrifuge research, connected to the Urenco factory which supplied uranium enrichment technology to British, Dutch and German governments.

Determined to help his country match its rival, he offered his services. Within months, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto asked the Pakistani Embassy in the Netherlands to contact him and by the end of the year Khan had started copying designs of centrifuges and compiling a list of companies that could provide the technology Pakistan needs. produce highly enriched uranium.

Many opportunities to prevent the activities of the Khans have been missed. In 1975, Dutch policemen monitored a meeting between Khan and a Pakistani diplomat. When they thought they had evidence to stop him, they decided to keep him under surveillance.

In October, suspicion about Khan grew and he was transferred from his uranium enrichment job. But Pakistan had already started purchasing components for its own uranium enrichment program from various European companies that supplied Urenco.

He left the Netherlands for Pakistan in December, taking with him copied blueprints for centrifuges and other parts. A Dutch court later sentenced him in absentia to four years in prison for nuclear espionage, although the conviction was later overturned on a technicality.

It reappeared the following year in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), headed by Munir Ahmad Khan, which focused on the plutonium route. Following disagreements within the PAEC, Bhutto gave Khan control of Pakistan’s uranium enrichment program and he established the Engineering Research Laboratory (ERL). Pakistan successfully enriched uranium at the Khans Laboratory in 1978.

Pakistan’s efforts were a source of widespread concern. In April 1979, US President Jimmy Carter imposed economic sanctions on Pakistan in an attempt to halt its advance. It is not known if this pressure could have made a difference.

On Christmas Day that year, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. The United States saw the opportunity to weaken its adversary by increasing support for its opponents, the Mujahedin. But to do so required Pakistan’s support, which gave the country new strategic importance. Its counterpart was for the United States to turn a blind eye to its nuclear program. The United States agreed, the sanctions were lifted, and Pakistan received generous aid instead. Khan was later to claim that Pakistan’s leeway was used to speed up the nuclear program.

By the mid-1980s, with ERL now renamed the AQ Khan Research Laboratory (KRL), Pakistan had produced enough HEU to manufacture a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, Khan had a surplus of juicers, which he started selling to Iran. He continued to over-order the components and pass them on. He also allegedly offered technology to Iraq, which was not accepted.

Khan has visited North Korea on several occasions and it is suspected that he traded North Korean missile know-how for his own nuclear capability. In the early 1990s, KRL helped develop the Ghauri missile with support from North Korea. Meanwhile, Pakistan tested its first nuclear device in 1998, weeks after India did the same, although Munir Ahmad Khan deserves at least as much credit.

More is known about the Libyan Khans Connection, which Libya relinquished in 2003. From 1997, the Khans Network moved centrifuges and their components to Libya, which enabled it to establish a pilot plant for enrichment. Libya also acquired nearly 2 tonnes of uranium hexafluoride, the gas used in centrifuges. The source is unknown. Some suspect it is from North Korea, others from Pakistan. What is known is that the nuclear technology used in the three countries is based on Urencos technology.

Born in Bhopal to teacher Abdul Ghafoor and his wife, Zulekha, Khan went to secondary school in independent India before following the rest of his family to Pakistan when he was 16. After graduating as an engineer from the University of Karachi and serving as a municipal inspector of weights and measures for three years, he completed his studies in Europe, studying metallurgical engineering at the Technical University of Berlin, then a master’s degree from the Technical University of Delft (1967) and, in 1972, a doctorate from the University of Louvain in Belgium. Soon after, he started working for FDO.

In 2003, the US government reportedly provided Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf with evidence of the Khan network. Khan was made redundant in early 2004 and a few days later appeared on live television, admitting to having passed nuclear technology on to Iran, Libya and North Korea for decades.

The next day, he was pardoned by Musharraf but remained under house arrest until 2009. In his confession, he claimed to have acted alone, but later blamed Musharraf and Benazir Bhutto for allowing the proliferation. Many are skeptical that he could have acted alone. The hard currency provided for Libya’s $ 100 million nuclear technology would have greater economic benefits for a country frequently faced with financial difficulties.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted after his death that he was loved by our nation. This is certainly true Khan has been hailed as a national hero for making Pakistan the first Islamic nuclear power in the world, and remains the only Pakistani to have won his highest honor for civilians, the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, two times but few outside Pakistan and beneficiaries of his expertise would share the sentiment.

In 1964 he married Hendrina Reterink, a British citizen born to Dutch parents in South Africa. She and their two daughters, Dina and Ayesha, survive him.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, nuclear physicist, born April 1, 1936; passed away on October 10, 2021

