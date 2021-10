Wall Street Journal criticized for Trump’s letter pushing the electoral lie | the Wall Street newspaper

The Wall Street Journal came under fire after publishing a letter from Donald Trump in which the former president continued to make his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The former president’s letter, written in response to a WSJ editorial on electoral law in Pennsylvania, falsely claims the election was rigged, which unfortunately you still haven’t understood.

The 600-word letter contains a bulleted list of refuted claims, many of which were refuted by WSJ reporters who Trump says show voter fraud. There was no widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as several independent and partisan reviews confirmed.

Several WSJ reporters were unhappy with the letter’s publication, CNN reported, which comes after a few weeks of success for the WSJ, which is owned by Rupert Murdochs News Corp. The investigation of Facebook newspaper files revealed, through internal documents, how high-level users were not held to the same standards as regular users, and Facebook knew that Instagram, which it owns, is toxic to adolescent girls.

The decision to publish Trump’s fake letter threatens to undermine that journalism, despite the newspaper’s editorial board generally being separated from the newsroom.

Trump remains banned from Twitter and Facebook, and has been reduced to emailing supporters daily to make his voice heard. The publication of the letter by the WSJ was quickly criticized in the media world.

I think it’s very disappointing that our opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news team is working to debunk, an anonymous WSJ reporter told CNN. They should hold themselves to the same standards as us!

Bill Grueskin, a professor at the Columbia University School of Journalism who served as the Journal’s associate editor, told the Washington Post that letters to the editor are often used by readers to express their dissatisfaction with a newspaper coverage.

This is generally fine, but if someone is going to spout a bunch of lies, the publisher usually feels obligated to remove them or post a contemporary response. The Wall Street Journal editorial page chose not to do so in this case, Grueskin said.

Other journalists weighed in on Twitter.

Most newspapers do not allow opinion writers to invent absurd lies. Apparently the Wall Street Journal is not one of them, wrote SV Dte, a HuffPost White House correspondent.

Matt Fuller, who covers politics for The Daily Beast, posted: Newspapers don’t exist so powerful people can publish whatever lies they want. In fact, this can be one of the very opposite reasons why newspapers exist.

The WSJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

