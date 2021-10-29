Harbhajan Singh has special request for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Mohammad Amir





Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistani race leader Mohammad Amir have engaged in a nasty Twitter feud in recent days.

It all started with the former Pakistani player attacking the Indian player after Pakistan won by 10 wickets against India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup.

“Hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV on neither tora apna koi nor hota hai at the end of the day it’s a game of cricket,” Amir tweeted.

“Lords Me No Ball Kaise Ho Gaya Tha” – Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir fight on Twitter days after Pakistan beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Mohammed Amir mocked Harbhajan Singh for start a nasty argument

The tweet mentions whether Harbhajan broke his TV or not. The matter worsened when an enraged Harbhajan Singh responded to the Pakistani player with a video clip in which he could be seen hitting a six against Amir in an Asian Cup match.

Should not have reacted to the words of a person who sold his country: Harbhajan Singh on Mohammad Amir

Things got so big that Harbhajan had to remind Amir of his involvement in a one-off rig scandal with his then-teammates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif during the Test 2010 series in England.

India vs. Pakistan[photo: Twitter]Recently, Harbhajan mockingly urged the Pakistani prime minister to educate Amir on how to speak with senior players.

Harbhajan was also involved in a series of jokes with former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar, which the Indian player took in a friendly manner.

“I would ask Imran Khan to open a school for these children where they can learn to talk to senior cricketers. In our country, we are taught good manners. Even today we talk to cricketers like Wasim Akram with a lot of respect. And people like him (Amir) don’t know what to talk with who. I shouldn’t have reacted to the comments of someone who sold their country, ”Harbhajan told Aaj Tak.

“The jokes between me and Shoaib are different because we have known each other for a very long time having played a lot of cricket together. We also did a lot of shows together. We have an understanding. Who is Mohamed Amir? Is that the same guy who was guilty of match-fixing at Lord’s? What is its credibility? He would have barely played 10 matches for his country, and he also betrayed his country by accepting money to arrange a match, ”he added.

Amir returned to play in 2016 for Pakistan and also helped them win the 2017 Champions Trophy in a final against India.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, citing the torture of the management of the then team including Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Also read: T20 2021 World Cup: defeat against Pakistan, a red flag for the Indian team; All Hereon games Must-see matches: Harbhajan Singh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/harbhajan-singh-has-a-special-request-for-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-regarding-mohammad-amir/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

