Prime Minister Imran Khan calls National Security Committee meeting





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting tomorrow (Friday) to discuss the current situation due to the banned protests led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the country.

The news was announced by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a post on Twitter.

“In view of the situation resulting from the illegal activities of the banned organization, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other issues related to national security will also be discussed at this meeting,” Fawad wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, protests led by members of the outlawed group entered their seventh day today (Thursday), with protesters camping in Kamoke since last night.

Initially, the banned group organized sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which they announced a march to Islamabad.

The main roads had been cordoned off by security forces to prevent protesters from reaching Islamabad. Protesters have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for several days, disrupting transport services.

The TLP march affected life in the federal capital and several other towns in the Punjab.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi. The main highways connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been sealed and the metro service to Faizabad has been suspended. Heavy traffic jams have been reported on the alternative routes and citizens face difficulties as it has also become difficult to get to hospitals.

Activists of the Forbidden Organization marching towards Islamabad have set up camp on the Kamoke portion of GT Road, as they prepare to advance in their march. The city’s business centers and GT Road are closed, as are the shops and restaurants on the highway.

Public and private educational institutions located on GT Road and its adjacent areas have also been closed and internet services in Kamoke have been suspended.

Five policemen killed in clashes

The Pakistani government announced a day earlier its decision to treat the outlawed TLP as a militant organization, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed sharing that the government had summoned the Punjab Rangers to maintain public order for two months in the province amid the ongoing protests. .

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said the government wanted to establish peace because there is a lot of international pressure on Pakistan.

“We have decided to summon the Rangers for a period of 60 days in order to maintain public order in the province,” Rasheed said. “Like Karachi, the Rangers were called to the Punjab under Article 4 (2) of the Anti-Terrorism Law of 1997, read with Article 147 of the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Three other police officers were martyred during yesterday’s protest, while many police officers were also injured in the violence.

So far, since the TLP protest began, five police officers have lost their lives as a result of the violence and countless police vehicles have been set on fire by the protesters.

TLP receives external support

Meanwhile, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said during an appearance on Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath that the state had long tried to persuade the banned TLP through dialogue. , but that the group had resorted to violence.

He said there was evidence the TLP was receiving external support. Decisions taken by the government were taken in consultation with the military.

Government in talks with Saad Rizvi, other TLP leaders

At the same time, the Interior Ministry is in talks with the proscribed organization, including its leader Saad Rizvi, who is currently in prison.

A spokesperson for the banned organization said that Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Umair Al-Azhari were also part of the delegation negotiating with the government.

The spokesperson further said that the banned organization maintains its demands that it will present to the government during the talks.

“Our only demand from day one is the dismissal of the French ambassador,” the spokesperson said.

