He’s not coming in person: Trump plans last-minute tele-rally for Virginia’s Youngkin





Former President Donald Trump may have hinted that he was traveling to Virginia to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, but the candidate does not think so.

Former President Donald Trump returns in the hotly contested Virginia governor race with a tele-rally scheduled for Republican Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Trump will not appear with Youngkin. The summons will come the day before an election in which Youngkin appears to be neck and neck with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who has tried throughout the race to tie his opponent to the former president.

Trump hinted that he was traveling to Virginia to campaign for Youngkin, but the candidate did not think so.

He’s not coming, Youngkin said. And in fact, they were campaigning as Virginians in Virginia with the Virginians. And we still have four days left for our bus tour, and then we have to fly and vote.

Trump’s spokesman said on Wednesday that the former president was anxious to be back in Virginia !, adding that details will be released when the time comes, “but no event was announced.

Admittedly, reading the fine metaphorical print, none of this really constitutes a promise of a campaign visit. Either way, Youngkin was unequivocal on Thursday when he said the former president would not be coming.

The person who discussed Trump’s plans spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the event’s announcement.

Throughout the campaign, Youngkin performed a tricky dance, trying to win Trump’s loyal base he needs to win the election, while avoiding more extreme positions that could discourage more moderate voters, especially those from the Washington and Richmond suburbs. These moderates turned on Trump and helped secure President Joe Bidens’ victory.

Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020.

The last time Trump jumped into the race calling for a rally organized by his Conservative allies, McAuliffes’ campaign quickly ran ads praising the Republican, even though Youngkin had not attended. event.

On Wednesday night, Trump released a cryptic statement suggesting he could make a last-minute first appearance in Virginia ahead of the election, though state officials said nothing was planned.

Thanks Arlington, see you soon! he wrote after supporters briefly disrupted a Biden rally for McAuliffe.

Biden at that rally had goaded Trump on his absence from the state.

Think about it: he won’t allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in this state, ”Biden said of Youngkin. “Is there a problem with Trump’s presence here?” Is he embarrassed?

Youngkin largely campaigned without big Republican names while McAuliffe appeared with the biggest names in Democratic politics, like Biden and former President Barack Obama, as well as celebrities like musician Dave Matthews.

Democrats immediately criticized Youngkin for Trump’s involvement.

Susan Swecker, president of the Virginia Democratic Party, called on Youngkin to immediately tell voters if he plans to attend the event, which she says shows the two cannot stay away from one another. other.

Donald Trump is on the ballot, make no mistake about it, she said. His name may not be on the ballot, but it is there.

McAuliffe also tweeted about the news, saying, Virginians, let us unite to REJECT Trump and send a powerful message to the nation: we are not going back.

Bloomberg News was the first to report that the event had been confirmed.

Associated Press editor Sarah Rankin contributed to this report from Richmond, Virginia.

Rick Massimo of OMPP contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/virginia/2021/10/hes-not-coming-youngkin-says-trump-not-on-his-way-to-va-for-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos