President Joko Widodo emphasizes importance of national strengthening





Views : 37 MITRAPOL.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo and MPR President RI Bambang Soesatyo commemorated Youth Engagement Day on October 28 by participating in the “National Congress” which had the broad theme “Efforts to Civilize the Nation”. Organized by the MPR RI in collaboration with the National Alliance and the Indonesian Chancellor’s Forum, and supported by the Indonesian Political Science Association (AIPI), the Suluh Nuswantara Bakti Foundation (YSNB), the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs ( HIPMI) and KOMPAS Media. “I hope that the National Congress will be able to reflect deeply on the world of today and tomorrow. In addition to producing major recommendations for national strengthening. Most importantly, to be able to provide recommendations on the improvement measures that need to be taken to improve our national life in the future, ”said President Joko Widodo during the opening address of“ National Congress : efforts to civilize the nation ”, at the Nusantara IV building, MPR RI, Jakarta. , Thursday (10/28/21). Also present were the vice-presidents of the MPR RI, including Syarif Hasan, Arsul Sani and Hidayat Nur Wahid. Also present were the president of the DPD group RI Tamsil Linrung, the general president of the National Alliance Pontjo Sutowo, the president of the Indonesian Chancellor’s Forum Prof. Ir. Panut Mulyono, President of AIPI Dr. Alfitra Salam, National Alliance Expert Yuddy Latief, Chancellor of Hasanuddin University Prof. Dr. Dwia Aries Tina Pulubuhu, Chancellor of the Open University Prof. Ojat Darojat, Chancellor of the University of Muhammadiyah Jakarta (UMJ) Dr. Ma’mun Murod, head of PPAD, Lieutenant General TNI (retired) Kiki Syahnarki and the founders and leaders of the Association of Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs ( HIPMI), including Abdul Latief, Jan Darmadi and Maher Algadri. President Joko Widodo explained that the Youth Pledge reiterates the importance of the word Satu; A homeland, a nation and a language, Indonesia. This is the key word for achieving the unity and integrity of nation and state. Although there are over 270 million inhabitants, all of them remain a unit. There are individuals with all their freedoms, but there are also common interests with all their consensus and their consequences. “The commitment to individual freedom is guaranteed by the constitution. But being Indonesia Incorporated, being a nation of united strength, is the main requirement for winning global competition. Because the current global economic landscape is full of disruption and competition. After Revolution 4.0, over the past two years, the disruption has been accentuated by the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also tells us about our position as social beings. A creature that cannot survive on its own. It can only be backed up if all are backed up. The solution to get out of the pandemic is not an individual solution, but a collective solution. The pandemic also teaches morality and ethics on the balance between individual freedom and social stability as well as common interests, ”said President Joko Widodo. Bamsoet, who is the president of the 20th DPR RI, explained that the National Congress was held to collectively raise awareness of fundamental issues of national life and the state. In addition to mobilizing intellectual responsibility to bring ideas to social transformation efforts. “Ultimately, it will offer a development roadmap as a contribution to policy recommendations for the preparation of the national development planning system, as well as a space for consensus with various entities in Indonesia’s diverse struggle, with the aim of building the Pancasila civilization, ”Bamsoet explained. Party vice chairman Golkar revealed that the National Congress was held in conjunction with the commemoration of the Youth Commitment. Given the momentum of the Youth Pledge, this is a national commitment that breaks down the barriers of primordialism. Demanding a collective awareness, that in the midst of pluralism as a nation, the only way to survive the vortex of civilization and the dynamics of the times, is to transform each of us into one Indonesia. “In Bung Karno’s opinion, Sabang’s expression in Merauke is not a series of words which simply represent a geographical entity, but a national entity, a state entity, a unity of determination, a unity of ideology. and a unity of social ideals that live in the spirit of nationalism in the construction of civilization, ”Bamsoet concluded. Red

