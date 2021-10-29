Xi Jinping builds coal plants and avoids the COP26 summit. Is he giving up on the dream of green China?

The leader of the world’s biggest polluter will be a major absentee from global climate change talks in Glasgow this weekend.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping presides over a country that produces more than double the volume of carbon dioxide emissions as the nearest country.

And ahead of the climate talks, he ordered an increase in coal-fired power generation, with the approval of more than 100 coal mines to increase their capacity.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t take seriously his commitment to a green China by 2060.

Xi Jinping certainly has his work cut out for him.

All at the same time, it must fuel China’s economic growth, keep the lights on, and break the nation’s dependence on coal before it’s too late.

China is currently gorging itself on coal

The surge in coal in China comes in response to crippling power cuts in different parts of the country, as the thirst for electricity exceeds its ability to supply enough coal.

As the Chinese economy continues to grow, the challenge of keeping the lights on will become urgent.

The increase in coal production for the coming winter in the northern hemisphere, along with growing fears of an insufficient energy supply, mean the nation is on the rise. its use of coal at a time when other countries are already reducing it.

More than 230 coal-fired power plants are also under construction or planned in the coming years, according to the Global Coal Plant Tracker.

Chinese factories have been forced to close and some households have been left in the dark last month. ( AP: Olivia Zhang )

New plants have an expected higher energy capacity than the rest of the world’s new coal-fired power plants combined.

Experts say some of the new plants will replace power plants that will be phased out.

But at the same time, Beijing is trying to assure other countries that it is on track to fulfill several big commitments made over the past year.

China says it needs four more years of coal

The Chinese government has not publicly explained why Xi Jinping will not attend the Glasgow summit.

But few analysts think the decision should be seen as a snub.

“These symbolic gestures, including the leaders who show up, count, but I don’t think anyone was seriously banking on a massive surprise new announcement at this point,” said Sam Geall, head of the China Dialogue environmental research group.

“It’s much more about trying to get the negotiations back on track, trying to restore confidence and put some form of cooperation back on the table.”

Beijing said it plans to continue increasing coal production until 2025 and then slowly reduce it.

China says it must continue to increase coal production until 2025. ( Reuters: Jianan Yu )

Over the past few days, the government has released more detailed plans for how it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by the end of this decade.

It also stepped up its commitment this week to become carbon neutral by 2060, issuing new guidelines that set the goal of reducing the use of fossil energy sources to 20% or less.

Li Shuo, climate and energy specialist at Greenpeace East Asia, said one area where China could make an announcement was in this pledge.

“I think the international community is still waiting to see if China can do more and, in our opinion, moving China’s peak schedule before 2025 as opposed to before 2030 will be a critical part,” he said. .

Reaching the 2060 target would require a mind-boggling upheaval in an economy still above 58%dependent on coal to fuel its growth.

While the release of the detailed guidelines will be welcomed by delegates in Glasgow, Beijing’s recent coal frenzy is making environmentalists nervous.

But assuring the world and a national public that the world’s largest carbon emitter is serious about going green is a challenge.

In the heart of China, where coal remains king, long-term commitments to reduce coal use create an entirely different challenge.

What is the nation doing with the millions of coal miners?

China’s coal capital can’t imagine a green future

Shanxi Province in central China has one of the richest coal deposits in the world, and the main city of Datong is dubbed China’s “coal capital”.

The province pumped over a billion tonnes of coal last year and was ordered to exceed that figure this year to offset China’s electricity crisis.

Datong, often referred to as China’s coal capital, is now covered in solar panels and wind turbines. ( ABC News: Paddy Fok )

Record production means boom times for locals working in the mining industry.

“There are fewer workers working in the mines now, but the skill and safety levels are higher, as are the wages” said Li, a 55-year-old miner from Datong.

Li recalls a time in Datong when the pollution was so bad that her clothes would turn black just when walking outside.

But he said the air quality and the health of residents are much better these days.

Her 30-year-old son also works in the coal industry, but Li was not too concerned about China’s long-term plans to drastically reduce coal use.

Shanxi is China’s largest coal-producing region, and its route is uncertain after Xi Jinping pledged carbon neutrality by 2060. ( ABC News: Paddy Fok )

“Where would he go if he wasn’t here in Datong? He has no other skills, he can’t go anywhere else,” he told the ABC.

“If the company closes in the future and there is no work, I think the government will think of a solution. It will not let the workers go hungry.”

Another local coal veteran, Xue Guang, grew up near a mine and worked in the industry all his life.

“They can’t shut down the big mines, they can’t stop digging up coal. If that happens, we won’t be there,” he said.

So far, coal is coming out of the ground as fast as ever in China.

But Dr Geall thinks it will be temporary.

Datong has been economically dependent on coal mining for generations. ( ABC News: Paddy Fok )

“It’s hard to turn the tide and there is a back and forth between different imperatives,” he told the ABC.

“Social stability, employment and keeping the lights on are challenges, and it’s clear that right now in China there is still some support for domestic coal production. “

Why Xi is not leaving China

President Xi is also skipping the G20 meeting in Rome this weekend, but is expected to join the talks by video link.

Xi Jinping has not left China once since the start of the pandemic at the end of 2019. ( Provided: Media Status )

The coronavirus appears to be a factor in Mr Xi’s decision to stay home from the G20 and the climate change conference, but his absence does not necessarily rule out that he personally plays a role in the meeting.

“It is likely that the Chinese president will speak virtually at the start of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow,” said Li Shuo of Greenpeace.

The Chinese leader has not left China since the start of the global pandemic in Wuhan in late 2019.

With border closures and extremely strict quarantine measures, he is expected not to leave the country anytime soon.

Politics is likely the other factor, with Xi’s government in the midst of major regulatory revisions as it heads for a major government reshuffle at a Communist Party convention late next year.

He is expected to break recent standards and run for a third term as China’s supreme ruler, so domestic political considerations should take priority in Congress preparation over summit participation. policies abroad.