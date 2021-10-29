Imran Khan TLP | Pakistani PM strongly condemns Tehreek-e-Islami





The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP) march approaches Islamabad. As a result, the Pakistani government of Imran Khan is gaining more and more ground. That is why Imran decided to convene a meeting of the National Security Council, the largest body for security affairs, on Friday. This includes military commanders and the ISI. The DLP launched a march in Islamabad with four demands, including the expulsion of the French ambassador to the country.

Meanwhile, the number of police officers killed in the TLP attack has risen to six. Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday – We consider the TLP to be a terrorist. They will be severely punished. The question of blackmail did not arise.

People are upset. There has been a long-standing clash between the TLP and the police in Gujranwala. As a result, many were taken to hospital. The TLP alleges that the police took away its hospital workers with injuries. Lubbock activists are also making noise in Multan and Lahore. The problem is that in most towns TLP people are walking and government containers and roadside ditches have failed to stop them.

Six policemen were killed and several others were injured in the TLP attack.

What will the guards do? It seems that there is no point in the Punjab’s provincial government handing state security over to the Rangers for 60 days. This is because the number of people with TLP is very high and some of them are children. The security forces were unable to use force against them.

The situation is worse in most towns in Punjab because of the TLP’s march. There is a shortage of basic necessities like fruits, vegetables and milk. Although the government has said it will be distributed by military vehicles, it has yet to be implemented.

Support for TLP from other countries Assad Omar, Minister of Planning and Development in Imran’s government, said on Thursday that the TLP was a terrorist organization with support from other countries and the government had proof of it. We are in talks with its president, Chad Rizvi. He is currently in prison.

Seeing the failure of the police, the Rangers are now concentrated in the province of Punjab.

Where the government is blocked The TLP calls for the immediate expulsion of the French Ambassador from Pakistan because the Prophet was insulted in France. The Imran government had promised to hold a debate in parliament on the issue. The TLP leader was arrested on April 12 before the bill was introduced. The TLP is a religious and political party. He got 24 lakh votes in the last election. The Imran government cannot take any action against France because it will turn the EU and the US against it. The TLP has been banned here due to political pressure, but the government and military are afraid to take drastic action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fiormarkets.us/imran-khan-tlp-pakistani-pm-strongly-condemns-tehreek-e-islami/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

