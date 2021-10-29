This week in US politics: it’s election day again, Trump’s revealing statements and a committee on the loose





Friends, make sure you are seated.

Go have a cup of tea. Maybe a blanket. Put your friend on speed dial just in case.

Because I have news that might shock you, it’s election day in America again.

While here in Australia we all dress for the races on the first Tuesday in November, in the US they go to the polls instead. Now Tuesday is what they call an “out of year” election because it doesn’t happen during a presidential or midterm election year.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some interesting and important races on the ballot just yet. So let’s go over what you’ll want to pay attention to next Wednesday AEDT starting with two governor races. Think of these roles as the prime ministers here in Oz.

The first, and possibly next week’s biggest, election is in Virginia.

President Joe Biden campaigned in person for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. (AP: Alex Brandon)

For Democrats, former Virginia governor (but not incumbent) Terry McAuliffe is trying to become the first person to serve non-consecutive terms in the state since the 1970s.

McAuliffe has been heavily supported by the Democratic heavyweights with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama all stumped for him in person and is hoping Virginia voters continue their recent streak of voting for them. democrats.

He also tried to tie his opponent to Donald Trump at every opportunity, hoping to arouse the anti-Trump voters who came out last year. Even President Biden did what he could to try to push the bear and get Trump into the race.

Loading

For Republicans, businessman Glenn Youngkin hopes to break the Democratic winning streak. And despite what his opponents have said, he campaigned with minimal mention of the last Republican president (even though he got the official endorsement of Mar-a-Lago).

Instead, Youngkin leaned into bread-and-butter conservative issues like abortion, gun control, and the recently hot conservative topic of Critical Race Theory.

Unlike most current Republican candidates, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has avoided linking up with former President Donald Trump. (AP: Steve Helber)

There are some parallels to the California recall here, it’s a race the Democrats should win (McAuliffe held a slim but steady lead in the polls) and even a close loss by the Republicans can be seen as some sort of victory.

If McAuliffe and the Democrats lose here, it will be like pouring gasoline on the campfire that are the concerns of Congressional Democrats over the midterms of 2022. He will be seen as the proverbial canary in the electoral coalmine. and we will talk about it from now until November 2022.

Last week in American politics

The former president is doing everything someone would do in 2024, without saying that they are showing up.

Read more

Next up is another run for a governor’s mansion this time in New Jersey.

Voters will choose between outgoing Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Interestingly, Donald Trump was hesitant to make an endorsement in this race. Strict coronavirus mandates have been at the center of this campaign, and it is seen as a barometer for other states seeking to embrace or resist them.

According to Politico, if he succeeds, Murphy would break a 44-year-old political curse and be the first Democrat in the state to win a second term since 1977.

Moving away from statewide races, there are mayoral competitions that will be interesting as well.

We’ve told you a lot about the New York mayoral race, but next week Democrat Eric Adams will officially get the nod to replace Bill de Blasio.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats are expected to vote for Eric Adams as the next mayor of New York. (Reuters: Andrew Kelly)

There is a Republican in this race, talk show host, cat lover and beret enthusiast, Curtis Silwa. But there is hardly any chance that he will win. Adams has it in the bag.

The question in this race is what will happen next, especially since some have accused Adams of keeping a low profile ahead of the election.

And there are two more mayoral races to watch in Boston and Atlanta.

In Boston, it’s another clash between progressive Democrats (Michelle Wu) and moderate Democrats (Annissa Essaibi George). It doesn’t matter who wins here, the winner will be the first woman and the first woman of color to be elected to the post.

Boston city councilors Michelle Wu, left, and Annissa Essaibi George are playing another trick in the internal battle between progressive and moderate Democrats. (AP: Matthew J Lee)

In Atlanta, the race to replace Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms probably won’t be decided next week and will head for a second round (yes, they love a second round in Georgia). Felicia Moore and Kasim Reed are leading a group of candidates, but a poll found 41% of voters are still undecided, so it’s basically anyone’s game.

To get super reducer, next week we can expect a watched state run for national implications, a mayoral race that ended when the primaries ended months ago, a clash between both sides of the same party and a race that will go to a confused and messy second election after the first.

It smacks of democracy in America.

Postcards from Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump has made a lot of statements lately.

Perhaps this is because the weather is getting colder and there is less time for golf. Maybe that’s because we’re approaching a year since he lost the White House in the 2020 election.

But something is in the water in Florida, because former President Donald Trump has made some frowning statements over the past few weeks that are worth dwelling on.

First, he spoke of the death of the Republican titan and one of America’s most prominent black figures, Colin Powell. Trump said with a firm tongue that it was “wonderful” to see Powell, “who made big mistakes,” being treated “in death so beautifully” by the media.

Loading

“He made lots of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!” the statement ended (punctuation all the work of the former president there).

In another statement, he said it was “funny” how “the bully and basically a thug” Meghan McCain (daughter of another Republican titan, Senator John McCain) complained about being. victim of intimidation by “the slobs and maniacs of the radical left of” The View “. . “

In the same statement, he attacked his father, the length of his funeral, repeated lies about the 2020 election and attacked the FBI.

Phew.

And this week, he continued his post-presidential tendency to hand out endorsements. But this one was not for an election next week. Or next year. It wasn’t even for an American.

Trump has backed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in his run for re-election next year.

Loading

Bolsonaro said he would end this race stopped, killed or in “victory”. A Brazilian Senate committee recently recommended that Bolsonaro be indicted for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In March, there was outrage after he told Brazilians to “stop complaining” about COVID. More than 600,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In his endorsement, Trump said:

“Brazil are lucky to have a man like Jair Bolsonaro working for them.”

ICYMI Steve Bannon played with the Jan.6 committee and discovered that former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon had defied subpoenas to appear before a U.S. House select committee. (AP: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

The January 6 House Special Committee ruled last week that it was time to end the threats it had made against those who defied its subpoena requests and Steve Bannon was their target.

First, the committee voted unanimously to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress, and then the House of Representatives did the same (although mostly along party lines).

Five things to know about the January 6 House committee

The US House committee votes to detain former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress following a subpoena regarding the Capitol riots.

Read more

The case is now going to the apolitical US Department of Justice (and President Joe Biden has said he agrees with them in deciding to prosecute Bannon and others who defy subpoenas).

It is likely that Bannon was just the committee’s first cab, which is hoping this very public display will lead to more cooperation or consequences for those who defied his subpoenas.

It is also likely that the committee has bombs that have yet to be dropped, despite the fact that they took the lead for taking far too long to get to this point.

Rolling Stone alleged this week that the organizers of the January 6 riots participated in “dozens” of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff.

Republican Liz Cheney is one of only two Republican women on the Jan.6 committee. (Reuters: Caroline Brehman)

Speaking after the committee vote, Republican Liz Cheney made a rather disturbing comment about what could happen next:

“Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s arguments of privilege seem to reveal one thing, however: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6,” said Representative Cheney.

“And we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-29/us-politics-weekly-wrap-virginia-election-trump-statements/100573168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos