Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















The payment bank, which has been profitable since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, intends to increase by Rs 1,200 crore through the offer.

The IPO of Fino Payments Bank subscribed 13% at the launch of the auction


New trends

Twitter and Jack Dorsey join Facebook-Meta name change joke party



namePriceSwitch% variation
ntpc136.10-1.25-0.91
Sbi511.6010.252.04
Indiabulls Hsg217.256.953.3
Nhpc30.85-0.25-0.8

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting