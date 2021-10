Britain does not wait for Chinese President Xi in Glasgow (UN envoy)

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins / File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Oct.28 (Reuters) – Britain does not expect Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Scotland for a climate conference and China has indicated it will send the country’s top envoy instead. country for the climate, British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said on Thursday. The United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, begins Sunday and aims to trigger much more ambitious global action – and the money to pay for it – as scientists warn that global warming is dangerously on the horizon. point of getting out of hand. China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. “The Chinese have indicated that they will be represented by their chief climate negotiator, Xie Zhenhua. So we understand that President Xi Jinping is not coming,” Woodward told reporters at the United Nations in New York. Xie was reappointed as China’s chief climate envoy earlier this year after a three-year hiatus. “We have been very clear as hosts that we invite everyone to participate, but it will be in person,” said Woodward, adding that around 140 world leaders are due to travel to Glasgow. China has submitted updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to tackle climate change, a United Nations registry said on Thursday, formally bolstering emissions reduction commitments but offering nothing new. Read more “We are studying it, but we understand that it is in line with what China has previously said,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. He added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “all countries – with the G20 in the lead – will have to continually update their NDCs – not every five years, but every year – until that we are on track for 1.5 degrees Celsius “. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “touch and go” as to whether COP26 will succeed in securing the requirements necessary to limit the rise in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above levels pre-industrial and achieve net zero carbon. emissions by 2050. Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Nick Macfie Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

