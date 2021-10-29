Jokowi travels 3 countries until November 5, here is the agenda

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will travel to three countries on a working visit (kunker) starting today, Friday (10/29).

He mentioned that the three countries that will be visited on this trip are Italy, England / UK and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“This morning I will start a working visit to three countries, namely Italy, then the UK and United Arab Emirates (UAE),” Jokowi said at a press conference via YouTube Setpres on Friday 29 / 10/2021).

In addition, Jokowi explained that the two visits to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, UK were to participate in the High Level Conference (KTT) event.

He clarified that for the G20 summit, the conference will take place on October 30 and 31, 2021 in Rome, Italy. She will be invited to speak at events on MSMEs and the role of women.

“In the main event G20 I was also asked to speak at the event about microenterprises, small businesses, MSMEs and the role of women. This invitation shows the global recognition of policies, our alignment with MSMEs and the role of women in the MSME sector, ”said Jokowi.

In addition, he said he would hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders and accept the G20 chairmanship.

“At the end of the summit, Indonesia will receive the presidency of Italy’s G20 presidency. Indonesia’s presidency will begin on December 1, 2021 until November 30, 2022. G20 activities under Indonesia’s leadership will begin in December. It is an honor for us, for Indonesia and for as well a great responsibility, which we must assume properly “, he explained.

From Rome, Jokowi will travel to Glasgow, UK to attend the COP26 climate change summit which will take place on 1-2 November 2021 and will be chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Indonesia’s position on the issue of climate change is very consistent and we are working hard to deliver on our commitments. We do not want to get involved in rhetoric that we cannot complete,” he said. .

In addition, he explained that for the issue of climate change, Indonesia has a very important role, a very strategic role, in part because Indonesia is one of the owners of tropical forests and the largest forests in mangroves of the world.

“This is Indonesia’s commitment to be part of the solution to the problem of climate change,” he said.

Jokowi said he will visit the Indonesian pavilion during the event to show the achievements and cooperation opportunities in managing climate change.

“I will also be holding a number of bilateral meetings. In addition, I will also have business meetings with UK business leaders who are considering investing in Indonesia,” Jokowi said.

Finally, Jokowi said he will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 3-4, 2021 to meet the Crown Prince and Ruler of Dubai and visit the Indonesian pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

“This is my first bilateral visit during the pandemic. I will take advantage of this visit to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and investment. There will be meetings with companies that will participate and the results will be good for our economy. Of course I will hold meetings with the Crown Prince and also the Ruler of Dubai, and I will end the event in Dubai by visiting the Dubai Expo where the Indonesian pavilion is located, “he explained.

Jokowi has revealed that he will return to Indonesia on November 5, 2021. “I will arrive [kembali] in Indonesia on the morning of November 5, “Jokowi said.

