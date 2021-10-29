Prime Minister Modi to call Pope Francis for the first time





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite Pope Francis to Vatican City during his visit to Italy to attend the 16th G-20 summit in Rome from Friday, in what Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said is an “important” meeting. Sources noted that this would be the very first meeting with Pope Francis for Mr. Modi since he became Prime Minister in 2014. The sources also indicated that the prime minister’s meeting with the pope, which is expected at the Vatican on Saturday morning, could pave the way for a papal visit to India. Pope Francis has been the head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013. The last papal visit to India took place in the 1990s under the pontificate of Pope John Paul II. Some political sources have suggested that the move could be part of the BJP government’s attempt to reach out to the Christian community ahead of the Goa assembly elections early next year. Mr Shringla, briefing reporters here on Thursday, said the Prime Minister would leave New Delhi late Thursday evening and be in Italy October 29-31 before traveling to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP world leaders summit -26, concerning clean energy and the fight against climate change on November 1. The G-20 includes 20 of the world’s largest economies, including India. G-20 summit will focus on economic and health recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic as well as job creation and skills development, the foreign minister said in a special briefing . Asked about the recognition by the World Health Organization (WHO) of the locally developed anti-Covid vaccine in India, Covaxin, Mr Shringla said the WHO technical action group had asked some questions of the manufacturer of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech, for which the answers were to be given soon. He hopes WHO recognition for Covaxin will materialize soon after. Prime Minister Modi is due to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the two summits in Rome and Glasgow. He is due to meet with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome as well as with the Saudi Crown Prince. The MEA had said earlier: “This will be the 8th G-20 summit in which the Prime Minister will attend. The G-20 has become the world’s premier forum for international economic cooperation. India is expected to host the G-20 summit for the first time in 2023. The next summit under the Italian presidency focuses on the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity”, with an emphasis on the following areas: (i ) End of the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance, (ii) Economic recovery and resilience, (iii) Climate change and energy transition, and (iv) Sustainable development and food security. “ The MEA added: “The Prime Minister will then travel to Glasgow to attend the Summit of World Leaders of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the British Prime Minister. Minister Boris Johnson. COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26, titled World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), will be held on 1-2 November 2021. The summit will bring together heads of state / government from over 120 countries. The MEA further said: “The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to tackle climate change. The periodic Conferences of the Parties to this Convention have become global climate summits, providing an opportunity to take stock and chart the way forward. The Prime Minister last attended COP21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and implementation begins this year. At COP26, Parties will strive to achieve the completion of guidelines for the implementation of the Paris Agreement; mobilization of climate finance; actions aimed at strengthening adaptation to climate change, development and transfer of technologies; and bearing in mind the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures. “ …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/291021/narendra-modi-will-call-on-pope-francis-at-vatican-city-during-his-vis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos