Fionola Meredith: Gadzooks! Is the clumsy Boris right to recycle?





Something extraordinary happened this week. An accidental truth has come out of Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister was holding a press conference for children on how to deal with plastic waste and tackle climate change.

Children are often very enthusiastic recyclers: they tend to be caring, socially responsible and concerned about doing their part for the planet. Sure enough, Northern Ireland schoolgirl Olivia Devaney told Mr Johnson she drank from a reusable bottle and her family had plastic-free toothbrushes.

Olivia’s question was, what are we going to do to make sure people and businesses are using less plastic?

It was then that Boris dropped his bomb. Recycling is not the solution, he said, knocking on the desk to make sure the puzzled kids really get the point. I have to be honest with you; you are not going to like it. He does not begin to solve the problem. You can only recycle plastic a few times, really. What you need to do is stop the production of plastic. Perhaps aware of the shocked little faces in front of her, Tanya Steele, managing director of the World Wide Fund for Nature UK, intervened. I think we need to do some recycling, PM, she said. But Boris didn’t want it. Recycling doesn’t work, he insisted. If people think we can just recycle to get out of the problem, well, let’s make a huge mistake. Of course, as soon as the news broke, the inevitable howls of outrage began. Simon Ellin, of the Recycling Association, said Mr Johnson had completely lost the plastic field. The British Plastics Association has pointed out that improving recycling in the UK is actually part of the government’s own strategy to deal with plastic waste. But in his clumsy and clumsy manner, Boris Johnson actually made an important point. Only around 15% of our plastic waste is recycled in the UK. Another 20% are shipped overseas, often to developing countries that lack the infrastructure to cope, so they end up being burned, sent to landfill or polluting the oceans, where they kill hundreds of thousands of sea birds and animals. The rest is cremated or dumped in a landfill here at home. Dumping our garbage on some of the world’s poorest people, a form of wasteful imperialism, is not what our adorable caring children imagine when they dutifully sip their reusable bottles. Savvy environmentalists have known about this pernicious practice for years. Sian Sullivan, co-founder of campaign group A Plastic Planet, said: We have swallowed the myth of plastic recycling for decades, and it is time to realize that there are no fairies in the world. recycling. I have long had my own doubts about the recycling mantra. Not because I don’t care about the natural world, but precisely because I do. I kept wondering if all the meticulous sorting of garbage was actually benefiting the planet, or if it was more of a religion signaling virtue kneeling before an approved moral cause, rather than making a real practical difference. In media debates, I have often been taken to task by condescending and abusive environmental activists (for some reason men are often the worst), simply for questioning the faith. It now seems clear that, at least when it comes to plastic recycling, our well-intentioned efforts are nowhere near enough to tackle the climate crisis. The monstrous scale of the pollution is too great. Imagine a truck full of plastics dumped into the sea every minute of every day and you begin to get a feel for it. I’m all for personal responsibility and individual action, but the ongoing plastic disaster won’t be avoided unless global businesses like the beverage companies that produce billions of single-use plastic bottles change their bad habits. Last year, a Tearfund investigation found Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestl and Unilever to be the worst offenders, responsible for half a million tonnes of plastic pollution in six developing countries each year. Shortly after Boris Johnson’s blunder, the official Downing Street spokesperson insisted the Prime Minister was still encouraging people to recycle their waste. He claimed Mr Johnson just meant that recycling alone was not the answer. But that’s not what Mr Johnson actually said. Well i am not surprised. This is how things are today. They were told to follow the rules, or whether they made sense or not. Facts and evidence come after fear and coercive moralization. Yet on this occasion, disposable and single use, I think Boris was right.

