Big Brother VIP: Omarosa reveals shocking obsession with Donald Trump ahead of Channel 7 TV premiere





Political aide and author Omarosa details former President Donald Trump’s obsession with Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia in an upcoming episode of Big Brother VIP.

Omarosa, who Donald Trump asked to join his White House administration as communications director in 2017, recounts a media engagement she organized for the then President of the United States.

She reveals, I was organizing the opening of a civil rights museum. He [Trump] was fascinated by the costume of the KKK.

He was obsessed with displaying white supremacy. Who is this person?

Remembering Omarosa of the days when events left his fellow guests at the Big Brother Hotel stunned. Credit: Seven

It remains to be seen how another hotel guest, Caitlyn Jenner, responds to the revelation.

Speaking to Sunrise on October 27, Omarosa recounted how Jenner didn’t speak to him during filming.

Jessika and Imogen react to the revelation of Omarosa’s bombshell. Credit: Seven

She was running for Governor of California while she was at home, so I think she thought she was sort of playing Donald Trump because she is such a big supporter of Trump, she said. she declared.

She loves everything he does and so she thought that by being mean to me, like he was to me, she would curry favor with him.

Omarosa Manigault grew up in abject poverty, earned four degrees and knows her worth. Credit: SMXRF / Star Max / GC Images

Omarosa said Jenner even walked into the house wearing a red MAGA hat, an act she described as really sad.

She just tried to pull me apart and isolate me, she tried to turn the girls against me. You will see in the following episodes.

Big Brother VIP World

Removed from the world they know, an elite group will be at the mercy of Big Brothers villainous play for 22 days.

Their every move will be captured as they face hilarious household chores, epic nomination challenges, and eviction ceremonies from the edge of your seat, all while eating, sleeping, and sharing a bathroom together.

Shocking confessions and intimate conversations are on the menu as VIPs compete to win $ 100,000 for their nominated charity. Who brings him home? Australia decides.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Seven Network, Big Brother VIP is sure to dominate a nation’s conversation.

