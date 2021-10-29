Prime Minister Imran wants to speed up privatization process – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to speed up the process of privatizing loss-making public enterprises.

According to Prime Minister House, Mr. Khan issued the guidelines during a meeting with Minister of Privatization Mohammadian Soomro and financial adviser Shaukat Fayaz Tarin where they discussed issues relating to the privatization of national entities. deficit.

They informed the Prime Minister about the process of privatizing loss-making companies.

The Prime Minister asked the ministers concerned to take all-out measures to generate maximum income through the privatization of these companies as well as to improve their performance.

Reviews the progress of the establishment of the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority

According to a report by the Ministry of Finance on Triage of State-owned Enterprises: Reforms and the Way Forward published in March of this year, 10 SOEs are potential candidates for privatization. They are: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, National Investment Trust Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Utility Stores Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan Expo Centers (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (Pvt) Limited, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Overseas Employment Corporation (Pvt) Limited and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

The report identified 24 state-owned enterprises for the next round of privatization.

They are: Pakistan Textile City Ltd, State Engineering Corporation and Telephone Industries of Pakistan, Quetta Electric Supply Company Limited, Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited, Multan Electric Power Company Limited, Sukkur Electric Power Company Limited, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Limited, Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Limited, Tribal Electric Supply Company Limited, Gujranwala Electric Power Company Limited, Jamshoro Power Company Limited, National Power Parks Management, Lakhra Power Generation Company Limited, State Petroleum Refining & Petrochemical Corporation, Manufacturing, Mining and Engineering, Telephone Industries of Pakistan, State Engineering Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Saindak Metals Limited, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Lakhra Coal Development Company Limited, National Fertilizer Corporation of Pakistan (Pvt ) Limited, Immobi link Development & Management, Export Processing Zone Authority, National Construction Limited and National Insurance Company Limited.

Sectarian divide

In a separate meeting, the prime minister reviewed the progress made in establishing the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority and said the authority would help eliminate the sectarian divide in the country.

Prime Minister Khan said strengthening moral values ​​was imperative for the country’s existence. Following in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the best way to improve ethical values, he said, adding that authority has an important role to play in improving moral values. on a national level.

The authority, through research at the level of schools, colleges, universities and the media, will help to implement the principles of the life of the Holy Prophet in practical life, he said.

The meeting was informed that the younger generation will learn about the culture and history of Pakistan and Islam through dramas, cartoons and movies. It has been said that works on the life of the Holy Prophet were carried out on a large scale in the country.

The main objective of the authority is to create a link by bringing together efforts at the national and international levels, the prime minister said.

The meeting brought together, among others, Federal Ministers Noorul Haq Qadri and Shafqat Mehmood and intellectuals Dr Anees Ahmed, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed and Prof Ijaz Akram.

The Prime Minister was informed that after the promulgation of the Order of the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority, the process of inducting members of its board of directors had started. The council will be made up of researchers from national and international levels.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need to respect merit when appointing board members. He also stressed the need to conduct research on the Islamic family system and its impact on society. He said the authority would also be helpful in protecting young people from growing social evils and immorality.

Posted in Dawn, le 29 October 2021

