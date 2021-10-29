Jokowi goes to 3 countries, G20 agenda for COP26 | INDONESIA: Reports on topics that made the headlines | DW

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) traveled abroad for a working visit (kunker) today. Jokowi will visit three countries on this trip namely Italy, UK and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“This morning I will start a working visit to three countries, namely to Italy and then to the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” Jokowi said at a press conference at Soekarno Hatta airport. , which was broadcast via the Setpres YouTube channel. , Friday (29/29/2020. 10).

President Joko Widodo boarded the GIA-1 plane that will take him to three countries

Rome, Italy

Jokowi said that in Rome, Italy, he will participate in the G20 summit. The conference will take place on October 30 and 31, 2021.

At the G20 summit, Jokowi will be invited to speak at an event on MSMEs and the role of women. Jokowi will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders. In addition, Jokowi will also accept the presidency of the G20.

“At the main G20 event, I was also asked to speak at the event regarding microenterprises, small businesses, MSMEs and the role of women. This invitation shows the global recognition of policies, our alignment with MSMEs and the role of women in MSMEs, ”he explained.

“At the end of the summit, Indonesia will receive the presidency of Italy’s G20 presidency. Indonesia’s presidency will begin on December 1, 2021 until November 30, 2022. G20 activities under Indonesia’s leadership will begin in December. It is an honor for us, for Indonesia and for thus a great responsibility, which we must take well, ”added Jokowi.

Glasgow, UK

From Rome, Jokowi will travel to Glasgow, UK. In Glasgow, Jokowi will attend the COP26 climate change summit which will take place on 1-2 November 2021 and will be chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Indonesia’s position on the issue of climate change is very consistent and we are working hard to deliver on our commitments. We don’t want to get caught up in rhetoric that we ultimately can’t lead. change, Indonesia has a very important role, a very important role. very strategic, in part because Indonesia is one of the owners of tropical forests and the largest mangrove forests in the world. It has become Indonesia’s commitment to be part of the solution to the problem of climate change, ”he explained.

Jokowi will also visit the Indonesian pavilion during the event. Through this pavilion, Indonesia will showcase achievements and cooperation opportunities in climate change management.

“I will also be holding a number of bilateral meetings. In addition, I will also have business meetings with UK business leaders who are considering investing in Indonesia,” Jokowi said.

Dubai, UAE

Additionally, after leaving Glasgow, Jokowi will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Jokowi will be in Dubai from November 3-4.

In Dubai, Jokowi will meet the Crown Prince and Ruler of Dubai. In addition, Jokowi will visit the Indonesia pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

“This is my first bilateral visit during the pandemic. I will take advantage of this visit to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and investment. There will be meetings with companies that will participate and the results will be good for our economy. Of course I will hold meetings with the Crown Prince and also the Ruler of Dubai, and I will end the event in Dubai by visiting the Dubai Expo where the Indonesian pavilion is located, “he said.

Arrived in Indonesia on November 5

From Dubai, Jokowi will return to Indonesia. Jokowi has said he will arrive in Indonesia on November 5, 2021.

“I will arrive in Indonesia on the morning of November 5,” Jokowi concluded. (Ed: gp / ha)

From Italy, UK and UAE, here is Jokowi’s Kunker Diary