Senate GOP lines up behind Trump-backed candidates





Republican leaders join with Donald TrumpDonald TrumpOvernight Defense & National Security Presented by Boeing Milley warns of ‘Sputnik moment’ for China New Jersey State Assembly posts growing list of Senate approvals after months of discussions on the choices of former presidents.

Despite early concerns that Trump could tip the scales towards untested primary candidates who could jeopardize the GOP’s mission to regain control of the Senate next year, many Republicans are now expressing their ease, if not enthusiasm, about the matter. endorsements from past presidents.

Six months ago I would have told you he should stay out of this, let the primaries go, said a Republican consultant who has worked on Senate campaigns. I don’t see much of the daylight between who he chose and who can actually win.

In the latest sign that GOP leaders in Washington are moving closer to Trump’s candidate slate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell McConnell backs Herschel Walker in Georgia. talks lag behind Manchin’s back raising debt ceiling with reconciliation if the GOP balks PLUS (R-Ky.) on Monday approved former football star Herschel Walkers’ candidacy for the Georgia Senate, calling him the only one who can unite the party to defeat Sen. Raphael WarnockRaphael Warnock Lost pondering main challenge against Kemp in Georgia: report Senate Democrats propose sanctions for Federal Reserve officials who violate code of ethics McConnell backs Herschel Walker in the race for the Georgia Senate PLUS (D) next year.

The approval came two days after Republican No. 2 Senate Minority Whip John ThuneJohn Randolph Thune McConnell backs Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race first leader of the GOP to officially support Walker, who entered the Georgia Senate race in August after months of pushing Trump.

Endorsements from the highest echelons of the Republican leadership embody the GOP’s desire to quickly regroup behind a candidate in what is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2022 midterm elections.

The party needs a net gain of just one seat next year to regain its Senate majority and is particularly keen to avoid an expensive and divisive primary season, fearing it will distract from the general election .

But some Republicans noted that the mentions also underscored Walkers’ success in allaying concerns over allegations of a turbulent past spanning his professional and personal life. While some GOP leaders and members once feared these allegations and Walker’s political inexperience could harm his campaign, they have since put an end to those concerns.

It’s not like he’s someone we don’t know at all. People are comfortable with him, said a Republican strategist from Georgia. He’s been pretty deliberate on everything. He doesn’t sound like the erratic kind of person Democrats want to make of him.

Trump has so far come out in favor of six non-incumbent Republican Senate candidates, in some cases overturning otherwise competitive primaries and dashing other candidates’ hopes of securing the former president’s endorsement.

In addition to Walker, Trump has previously backed Rep. Mo BrooksMorris (Mo) Jackson BrooksMo Brooks says he would be ‘proud’ if staff helped organize January 6 rally The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Budget Negotiators : 72 hours and more Candidates linked to January 6 are creating new headaches for Republicans. Even worse year, Democrats are looking to make the debt ceiling a winning issue MORE (R) in North Carolina, Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania, Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska and Adam Laxalt in Nevada.

There are still some sticking points between Senate Republicans and Trump. For example, GOP leaders in the Senate have pledged to support Senator Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann Murkowski Anti-Trump Republicans target McCarthy, Scalise and other top Conservatives, Trump-backed candidate, GOP leader to replace Crist in Florida for the re-election of MORE (R-Alaska) nursing mothers next year, putting them at odds with Trump.

Likewise, some Republicans are wary of Trump’s early endorsement of Parnell in the GOP primary to succeed retired Senator Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to cash in on gains in upcoming election Watch Live : GOP Senators Introduce New Sasse Infrastructure Proposal Rebuilt By Nebraska Republican Party Over MORE (R) Impeachment Vote In Pennsylvania After Rival Candidate Reveals Parnells Wife Has Requested Protection Orders against him in 2017 and 2018.

Beyond that, establishment-aligned Republicans have expressed a sense of ease about the current list of Trump-backed Senate candidates.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chairman of the National Republican Senate Commission, has vowed to keep himself and his committee out of the primaries and previously urged Trump to do the same. But speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Scott suggested he was happy with the current list of candidates, expressing optimism that the former president had put together a list of winners.

If you look at who he approved, he approved Sean Parnell, Budd, Herschel, Mo Brooks, Tshibaka, Alaska, Scott said. I think all of these candidates can win.

Perhaps just as remarkable as the one Trump endorsed is the one he doesn’t. The former president has so far stayed out of the GOP Senate primary in Missouri, where an overcrowded group of Republicans vie to replace retired Senator Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntSunday shows – Democrats’ spending plan under the spotlight GOP Senator: The best thing Trump can do Help Republicans in 2022 is talk about the future It’s time to make access to quality kidney care accessible and equitable for all PLUS (R) in 2022.

Some establishment-aligned party members feared Trump would give disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens, a divisive figure within the GOP who aggressively sought Trump’s backing, quick approval. But that approval has yet to materialize.

Greitens, who stepped down in 2018 midway through his first term amid a scandal, brought in a handful of Trump World figures, former New York Mayor Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiJan. Panel 6 seeks interviews with DHS officials from Trump Wolf, Cuccinelli: CNN Press: No excuse for Garland not to prosecute Bannon Lev Parnas convicted of breaking campaign finance laws PLUS among them in the aim to prove his ties to the former president.

The former president has also so far stayed away from the chaotic Senate primary in Ohio, where crowds of Republicans face off in one of the most controversial nomination contests in the 2022 election cycle. Ohio Democrats, meanwhile, have largely united around Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) RyanRep. Brown is running for the Attorney General of Maryland. Pennsylvania Republican becomes final landmark COVID-19 case in Congress. Portman: After 35 years, Congress should finally end the sentencing disparity between crack and powdered cocaine. Biden Must Be Both Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside Overnight Defense & National Security Presented by Raytheon Technologies Biden looks back at Taiwan MORE (R-Ohio), which is not running for re-election.

But the battle for control of the Senate is still far from over.

Democratic Senate candidates dominate many of their Republican rivals in the race for money, including in competitive states like North Carolina and Georgia. And the GOP still faces a tougher card than the Democrats; Republicans defend 20 seats, five of which are open, while Democrats only defend 14.

Speaking to reporters this week, Scott said Trump would undoubtedly be involved midway through, recalling how the former president told him he wanted to contribute to the GOP’s efforts to win back the Senate.

I think being helpful is making sure that if he supports, make sure it’s someone who wins the general election, Scott said. I’m not just telling him that, I’m telling everyone: pick people who you think can win a general election.

