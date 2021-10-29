Loudon County schools failed to process sexual assault complaint





Imagine receiving the second worst call from school a parent could ever receive: your child has been raped. Would you want school leaders to address the incident quickly and ensure the safety of other students, or deny that the incident happened, put children at risk and use the tragedy to advance a political agenda? partisan?

Loudoun County School Superintendent Scott Ziegler chose the second option. As detailed in a gruesome story by Daily Wire reporter Luke Rosiak, a first year girl was raped in a women’s bathroom by a boy wearing a flowy skirt in May. At a school board meeting in June where attendees debated the district’s new toilet policy for transgender people, Ziegler said his district had no record of sexual assault in the bathroom. school. Local reports have since revealed that Ziegler was aware of the incident at the time of the June meeting. And parents in Loudoun County were outraged to learn that the rapist allegedly sexually assaulted another girl at another school earlier this month.

Ziegler attempted to defend himself in a public statement, which read in part:

Throughout these recent events, public schools in Loudoun County have complied with our obligations under Title IX. However, we found that the process outlined in Title IX by the US Department of Education was insufficient to resolve issues at the K-12 level. We believe that the process could be strengthened with some reforms. I recommend to the Loudoun County School Board that this issue be placed on our legislative agenda and that the board and its allied groups actively lobby for changes to allow more protections for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

It is true that the regulatory changes made by the Trump administration to Title IX have strengthened due process protections, establishing rigorous procedures for investigating and dealing with allegations of sexual assault, so Zieglers’ defense may seem plausible. to some. Given how central the Loudoun sexual assault scandal has become in national debates about K-12 education, Ziegler’s complaint would be, as they say, significant, if true.

But this is not true. The text of the federal register couldn’t be clearer as Ziegler and the school district had all the tools they needed to deal with the situation properly. The federal register clearly states that school districts are required to complete a grievance process within a reasonably expeditious time frame (85 Fed. Reg. 30182-183). This language gives school districts more flexibility to resolve grievances faster than the Obama administration’s Title IX guidelines.

The first incident occurred in May; the second, in October. Six months is not a reasonably short timeframe, given that a rape kit taken on the day of the first assault provided evidence in favor of prosecution.

In addition, the Trumps Title IX regulation states that school districts may remove a respondent from the [districts] emergency education program or activity, even before the grievance process is complete (85 Fed. Reg. 30233). The school need only determine that a threat exists; the regulation does not limit the factors that a [school district] may take into consideration to reach this determination. Indeed, the federal registry insists that school districts have the capacity (and, by the standard of willful indifference, the obligation) to protect and support complainants and respond to emergency threat situations ( 85 Fed. Reg. 30267). (I underline.)

In other words, it was entirely up to the Loudoun County School District to determine whether a student credibly accused of the crime of rape for which the police had gathered physical evidence posed a threat to his or her peers. School administrators decided that he was not such a threat and assigned him to a new school. Schools in Loudoun County had the power to put the accused student in distance education (where all students had been for most of the previous school year) while he awaited trial. As one high school student accurately told the school board this week, if you can make a child stay home for refusing to wear a mask, you can also make a child stay home for raping. another student.

Schools in Loudoun County have chosen not to do so.

The Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, first called for an investigation of the Loudoun County school board, then for the resignation of the board members. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe called Youngkins an appeal as part of an angry Trumpian conspiracy theories scheme. So it’s no surprise that parents of schoolchildren in Virginia favor Youngkin by a 17-point margin.

Whatever the voters’ decision in November, one thing is certain: The responsibility for not addressing the sexual assaults of these young women lies exclusively with the Loudon County School District. Liberal activists have no justification for claiming, and mainstream journalists have no justification for repeating that this tragedy had something to do with the Trump administration’s Title IX settlement.

