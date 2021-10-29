Will discuss the resumption of Covid, climate change issues at the G20, COP26: PM Modi





Ahead of his visit to Italy and the UK to attend the G20 and COP26 meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he would hold talks on the global economic and health recovery after the pandemic in Rome and put in place evidence of the equitable distribution of carbon space in Glasgow.

In his leaving statement, Prime Minister Modi said he will travel to Rome and Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after which he will travel to Glasgow in the Kingdom – United from November 1 to 2 at the invitation. by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change, said the Prime Minister, noting that this will be the first in-person G20 summit since the start of the pandemic. He said the meeting will allow the G20 to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the cluster can be a driving force to build economic resilience and rebuild itself inclusively and sustainably after the pandemic. . During my visit to Italy, I will also visit Vatican City, to visit His Holiness Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said Modi. The G20 summit in Italy is expected to achieve a very concrete result in the fight against the pandemic and similar challenges in the future in addition to deliberating on a global health architecture, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. . Shringla said the prime minister will hold a series of bilateral meetings that could include talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Following the conclusion of the G20 summit on October 31, Modi said he would travel to Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Prime Minister said he will stress the need to tackle climate change issues, including the equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation measures and resilience building, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles.

