The worst threat to the Belfast deal is London’s nationalist agenda

A former high-ranking British diplomat has alleged that a great degree of indifference and sometimes recklessness has been shown towards the Irish peace process on the part of British ministers and officials. For many, the revelations will come as no surprise. The British government has been deceptive and deceptive when it comes to Northern Ireland. Isn’t it time to drop the diplomatic comedy and admit that the biggest threat to the Belfast Accord is the current British government and its British nationalist agenda?

Alexandra Hall Hall stepped down as senior Brexit envoy to the United States at the end of 2019, saying she was unwilling to peddle half-truths on behalf of a government [she does] not to trust, and later reinforce his beliefs by condemning Boris Johnson with the British government for being willfully dishonest.

In a lengthy article published in an American academic journal, Hall Hall offered a window into the struggles of public servants working under a government that has historically shown complete disregard for international standards or diplomacy. According to Hall Hall, a colleague working on Northern Ireland was on the verge of tears when he could not get his minister to record the enormous damage that would be done to the fabric of Northern Ireland, politically. and economically, if the UK left the European Union without a deal. She added that: A weak point for me was when I heard a British senior minister openly and offensively, in front of an American audience, dismiss the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Irish businesses as affecting only a few farmers with turnips in the back of their trucks.

UK governments’ plans to end all unrest-related lawsuits have been described by Unisons Patricia McKeown as “the biggest attack yet in 23 years on our peace deal”

British governments’ reckless disregard for Ireland and the peace process has long been the burden on this region. As well as serving as a proverbial pawn in Johnson’s eternal war with the EU, we have witnessed countless attempts to undermine human rights protections and the hard-won peace that nonetheless endured for more than two decades. decades.

New Justice Minister Dominic Raab has triumphantly declared that he will abolish the Human Rights Act despite being the legislative basis for the European Convention on Human Rights in Northern Ireland and an essential element of the Belfast Accord. Raab is of course infamous for shamelessly admitting that he didn’t bother to read the aforementioned 32-page document in full, cynically deflecting that: It’s not like a novel where you sit down and you say do you know what, while on vacation, it’s crisp read.

At the time, he served as UK Secretary for Brexit, tasked with negotiating a deal that could lead to Brexit while preserving an immeasurably important internationally binding peace deal that he couldn’t bother to bother with. read.

Last week, while in Armagh on a day-long visit to Northern Ireland, Johnson unveiled the motives and intent behind recent amnesty proposals designed to end all related investigations to unrest and block all avenues of justice for countless victims or their families. He described the death of former British soldier Dennis Hutchings who at the time of his death was on trial for the John Pat Cunningham shooting in 1974 as tragic and very, very sad for the Hutchings family. He added that [Hutchingss] this particular case started before this government came in, so no matter what we did, we couldn’t have stopped this one. Johnson made no mention of the Cunningham family who had fought for nearly half a century for truth and justice, and who will now receive neither.

The UK government’s plans to end all unrest-related lawsuits have been described by Unisons Patricia McKeown as the biggest attack ever in 23 years on our peace deal in a motion to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions conference (Ictu) this week. The proposals have been widely condemned internationally and have achieved the impossible to unite political parties in Northern Ireland in collective opposition to them. Either way, the UK government has indicated it will proceed unabashedly in a unilateral move to remove the legacy structures agreed to in the Stormont House deal in 2014.

Gone are the days of rigorous impartiality and the posts are out of place

In 1990, then Secretary of State Peter Brooke declared that the British government had no selfish strategic interests in Northern Ireland. This neutral stance on the outcome of a future border survey was seen as a crucial intervention in a tumultuous period of history, ultimately securing its inclusion in the founding of the Belfast Accord eight years later. Earlier this year, however, House Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg forced his own thoughts on the subject, recalling that: Someone once said that the UK has no selfish or strategic interests in Ireland of the North, I dispute that. I think we have an interest in keeping the whole country together as the UK.

Northern Ireland now has a shameless pro-Union Secretary of State who recently appointed a former Conservative President of Northern Ireland as the United States’ first-ever Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. The appointment was made without consultation with the executive or a transparent recruitment process.

Scottish Conservative Secretary Alister Jack said last month that for a border poll to be called at least 60% of people must want a referendum, and that position must be held for 12 months. If such preconditions had been applied to the Brexit referendum, for example, there would never have been a vote.

Selfish strategic interest was also highlighted by governments’ overt opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, exemplified by David Frost’s recent lamentations over the significant growth in cross-border trade, complaining that the protocol was an incentive to increase trade on the island of Ireland. an advantage he believes needs urgent correction.

The days of rigorous impartiality are over and goal posts are out of place. The UK government’s pursuit is not peace, it is an unattainable version of Brexit in which Ireland and the peace process go between being a play or a cross on the back.

Emma de Souza is a commentator and activist for citizens’ rights