Mark Meadows ready to bet all his money Trump is running again: ‘He’s in it’





Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump, is prepared to put “all his money” on the line that Trump will make another White House offer.

“If I was a bet man I would tell you loan me all your money. I would put all my money in and bet he shows up again,” Meadows said during an appearance on “The Wilkow Majority. “from SirusXM on Thursday. “He’s in it, and we’re counting on him to run.”

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

TRUMP, BIDEN, NOT ON THE BULLETIN, BUT CENTRAL VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL SHOWDOWN

Meadows said he speaks to Trump several times a week, even though he no longer works for the former president, noting that Trump takes no “joy” in the controversies that are currently troubling President Biden.

“I don’t work for President Trump anymore, but we talk several times a week. And I can tell you that he doesn’t take pleasure in it. In fact, he says we have to do something about it,” he said. Meadows said. “He gives advice. He wants Democrats to take advice, but unfortunately they want to go the other way.”

President Trump sits down for an exclusive interview with Laura Ingraham at the White House. (FNC)

Since stepping down earlier this year, Trump has mainly spent his time in the limelight supporting candidates who he says will advance his “America First” agenda ahead of the 2022 midterm election. But speculation continued to swirl over whether Trump could run for another term as president, especially given his continued popularity among Republican voters.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 01: US President Donald Trump chats with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump has sometimes hinted that another race may be in the works. Polls that include him in the race among the 2024 GOP hopefuls show him ahead of the rest of the field.

