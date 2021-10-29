President Jokowi visits 3 countries with Garuda Indonesia, more efficient and economical





Liputan6.com, Jakarta There is something different about President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s overseas visits to three countries, namely Italy, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. The president and his entourage used a jumbo jet belonging to Garuda Indonesia airline during the working visit. The head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono gave an explanation regarding the departure for Rome at the international airport Soekarno-Hatta, Tangerang, Banten, Friday 29/10/2021. Heru explained that the selection of this aircraft from the national airline had been carefully considered, such as considerations of time efficiency, budget savings, but also health protocols. “Using this jumbo jet, this 13 hour trip to Rome can be done directly without the need for transit. If we are using the BBJ presidential plane, we have to transit. And remember, this is the first one. President’s working visit abroad during a pandemic, we must be very careful in implementing health protocols, including face-to-face meetings during transit, ”Heru said. If the president and his entourage are to transit, Heru said, preparations for implementing sanitary protocols must be done properly, such as sterilization of waiting rooms, PCR testing for servers at transit points, as well. that the food and drinks served must be carried out with strict sanitary protocols. Another thing Heru considers is the efficiency of the budget in which all the ministers who were present during the visit were part of the president’s entourage on that plane. “Of course, the use of the budget is also our concern. After calculation, it was much more economical with the participation of ministers from this group, compared to those ministers using commercial planes. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance , BUMN Minister and Cabinet Secretary, ”Heru said. Indeed, all these ministers have not joined since in Jakarta, because there is a meeting to be attended before joining the entourage of the president. “Minister of Finance and Minister of Foreign Affairs for example, he must first go to Rome, because there is a meeting at ministerial level and also the preparation for the arrival of the president. But after, from Rome to Glasgow, then continued Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will continue to join us, ”Heru said.

