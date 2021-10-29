Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on privatization of loss-making entities





ISLAMABAD: Minister of Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro and Adviser to Prime Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues relating to the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises.

They informed the Prime Minister about the process of privatizing loss-making companies.

The Prime Minister called on the ministers concerned to take measures to generate maximum revenue through the privatization of these companies, as well as to improve their performance.

Later, chairing a review meeting of the privatization process, Soomro instructed his team to expedite the completion of the outstanding privatization issues in order to meet the deadlines of the ongoing transactions.

Privatization Secretary Hasan Nasir Jamy and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that a detailed meeting was also held with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the current state of the privatization process.

At the meeting, it was discussed that the scope of privatization would shift from profitable state-owned enterprises to high-loss state-owned enterprises so that the burden of the public deficit can be reduced, he said.

Soomro said the prime minister has provided assistance whenever needed to speed up the process to meet deadlines for the completion of ongoing transactions.

He was informed that the summary regarding the Pak reinsurance pricing mechanism will be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP), as the transactions committee in 2020 approved the deal structure for the divestment of up to 20 percent stake in PRCL.

For the sale of the remaining properties, the summary regarding financial advisers will be presented at the next Privatization Board meeting to proceed with the auction.

Soomro was also informed of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) and the meeting was informed that the summary regarding the approval of the debt recapitalization of local banks will be submitted to the CCoP at its next meeting.

The Ministry of Privatization recommended debt recapitalization and refinancing through borrowings from local banks to replace excess Pakistani government equity.

The timetable for privatization of the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) depends on the appointment / composition of the board of directors, while the board of directors of the First Women Bank has held its first meeting and expressions of interest ( EoI) for investors will be published. after the board has approved the financial statements for the current year.

For the relaunch of Pakistan Steel Mills, Qualifying Statements (SOQs) are submitted by reputable investors and the submission date has been extended to November 15, 2021, he was informed.

For the relaunch of distribution companies, the CAF EoIs were released last month.

The Federal Minister said the questions regarding the Heavy Electric Complex (HEC) benchmark price have been approved and the process will soon be completed.

