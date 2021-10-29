Xi Jinping to address UN climate summit via video link





Posted: Oct 28, 2021 / 10:48 PM MDT

/ Update: Oct 28, 2021 / 10:48 PM MDT FILE – Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Xi is expected to meet with world leaders during the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, via video link, the Foreign Office announced on Friday, October 29, 2021. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping will video link to world leaders at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the Foreign Office said on Friday. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other industrial gases that change the climate, has left the world guessing what role Xi could play at the meeting that opens on Sunday. Xi has avoided overseas travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. China officially submitted its climate targets on Thursday, committing to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality, or use forests and other measures to absorb as much carbon as it does. emits, by 2060. The document included goals previously announced by Xi but did not set any additional goals.

