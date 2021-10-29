As the march progresses, NSC leads the way





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (today) to discuss the situation resulting from the violent protest in Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which claimed victims among the police. personal and disrupted daily life.

The NSC meeting will be held in the wake of the federal government’s decision to deploy Rangers to the Punjab for 60 days. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran called the CNS meeting due to the current internal security situation.

“In view of the situation resulting from the illegal activities of the banned organization, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow (Friday). Other national security issues will also be discussed at this meeting, ”Fawad tweeted Thursday.

Further, Fawad has ruled out the possibility of negotiations with the TLP until it clears all roads and delivers the culprits, who have tortured police officers in recent clashes. He also urged the “patriots” to distance themselves from the TLP protests and return home instead of participating in a campaign which he said “amounts to terrorism against the state”.

In April, the government declared the TLP banned and announced that it would appeal for its dissolution to the Supreme Court. The NSC is expected to deliberate on this option at its 35th meeting on Friday. However, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had ordered the media to stop covering the TLP protest.

The TLP’s continued protest had previously forced the government to sit down to negotiate with it. However, the TLP continued to march. Apparently there was another attempt to negotiate with the TLP leadership in the early hours of Thursday, but it also failed to deliver.

The marchers had now reached Gujranwala. On his way there were violent clashes between protesters and police in Lahore and near Muridke, in which several police officers died in the line of duty, while hundreds more were injured.

One of the injured police officers died Thursday from his injuries at a Lahore hospital. In a tweet, the Minister of Information shared a photo showing the son of Constable Ghulam Rasul, looking at his father’s coffin, with the caption: “Inshallah, your blood will be avenged”.

The announcement of the high-level security forum came after a second attempt to resolve the issue through negotiations failed. A few reports suggest the government re-energized its efforts to negotiate with the TLP leadership on Wednesday evening after deadly clashes near Muridke.

Read The government refuses to leave TLP any leeway

Special arrangements were said to have been made and prominent figures from Lahore would have been brought in to dialogue in an undisclosed location. However, the talks were unsuccessful and the TLP resumed its march.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government decided Thursday to give “carte blanche” to law enforcement agencies (LEA) to counter the ongoing violent protests. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, in Lahore.

Among the meeting participants were Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Government Spokesman Hassan Khawar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Khan. Buzdar ordered the LEA to take all possible measures to maintain public order.

The justice minister ordered the LEAs to take immediate action to identify those who opened fire on the police during the recent protests. He stressed that legal proceedings should be taken against those identified without delay.

Meanwhile, TLP marchers, who spent the night in Kamonki, resumed their march towards Islamabad on Thursday, but the authorities offered no resistance to their movement. It was learned that more than 15,000 Lahore Police officers had been recalled from Muridke.

By nightfall, the marchers had reached Gujranwala. The walkers also held funeral prayers for their deceased colleagues. They said the march would continue on Friday.

Sources said the government was determined not to let protesters cross a river bridge near Wazirabad, where heavy contingents of police and Rangers had been deployed. Containers filled with sand were placed there while trenches were dug and the bridge’s security walls were removed.

Conviction

Meanwhile, tweets from several ministers suggested the government had clearly drawn a line and was ready to take action against the TLP unless it backed down. National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said in a tweet that the TLP had crossed the “red line” and “exhausted the patience of the state.”

Warning all individuals and groups to challenge the state’s order, the NSA said the state would never hesitate to protect every citizen from any form of violence, as this is the basic principle of national security .

“They have martyred police officers, destroyed public property and continue to cause massive public disruption,” Yusuf said. “The law will run its course for each of them and the terrorists will be treated like merciless terrorists… there will be no armed militia of any kind in our country. “

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also said on Twitter that the state has laws against terrorism and activism, warning protesters that the restraint the government has shown so far must not be interpreted as weakness.

“The killing of police officers and other LEAs and any act of terrorism by the TLP or any gp (group) will be dealt with with the force of law. Government restraint so far shd (should) not be mistaken for weakness. Let there be no ambiguity about this, ”she said.

– Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) October 28, 2021

– Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) October 28, 2021

Without naming the TLP, Planning Minister Asad Umar also criticized the protest. “Murdering Muslim state officials, destroying public property in your own country and creating chaos in the name of religion is doing religion a disservice,” he said. “He is just doing what the enemies of Pakistan and the Muslims would like to see. “

(WITH ENTRY OF TALIB FARIDI)

