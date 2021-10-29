Congress urged to block US F-16 sales to Turkey





A coalition of ethnic, faith-based and civic groups representing Americans from across the country calls on Senate leaders and works with US officials to enforce US sanctions against Turkey and block Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s request to buy 40 F-16 fighters and 80 F-16 modernization kits. In a recent letter to the chairmen and non-commissioned members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Armed Services Committee, Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK), representatives of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, the Armenian National Committee of America, the American Friends of Kurdistan, the American Hindu Foundation and the Middle East Forum raised concerns about the national security risks posed to the United States by Turkey’s dramatic deviation from the Western Alliance and our standards of democracy and the rule of law. Civic groups referenced issues raised by senators published in a joint New York Times editorial on April 9, 2019, titled A US Fighter Jet or a Russian Missile System. Not both, arguing that the same reasons for blocking the sale of F-35s to Turkey should apply to Erdogan’s current request to buy F-16s. They noted that the sale of the F-16 would undermine the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, initially put in place under the previous administration, as well as the broader legislative intent of Congress, which enacted this. law with overwhelming bipartisan support and has maintained a stranglehold on further US arms purchases by an increasingly malicious Turkey. The coalition concludes that access to US weapons systems, including enhanced F-16s, is a privilege Turkey must earn, not a right it is entitled to. Such access must be denied until Turkey proves that it will honor and align with US law, values, interests and alliances. In the US House, the coalition backs a letter from Congress to Secretary of State Blinken, led by Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Congressional Hellenic Caucus co-chairs Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL). The bipartisan letter expresses concern over the sale of F-16s and retrofit kits, noting the security risks associated with the sale and saying that, in Erdogan’s own words, Turkey has shown no intention to withdraw. comply with US law. We share your goal of a Western-rooted Turkey, but we will not achieve this goal if the Erdogan government escapes responsibility for violating U.S. law and NATO alliance standards, argue. the representatives. Members of the House are asking for formal notification of any Turkish Letter of Request (LOR), the details of such LOR, the administration’s position on such LOR and responses to our specific objections. The Hellenic American Leadership Council has issued a nationwide action alert urging support for the Pappas-Maloney-Bilirakis letter. The deadline for members of Congress to co-sign the Pappas-Maloney-Bilirakis letter is Friday. Earlier this week, Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) was joined by ten members of the House to urge President Biden and Secretary Blinken to decline Turkey’s request to purchase the F-16s and retrofit kits . As long as President Erdogan advances his expansionist project in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey will continue to threaten our national security and the security of our closest allies in the region, Greece, Israel and Cyprus. We urge you to act in our national interest and in the interest of the stability of the Eastern Mediterranean by refusing to bolster Turkey’s aging arsenal of fighter jets, and we look forward to your response, Malliotakis wrote, who co-signed the letter from representatives Pappas, Maloney, Bilirakis, David Cicilline (D-RI), Jim Costa (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Dina Titus (D-NV), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA).

