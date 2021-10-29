PM Modi arrives in Italy for the G20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in Italy to participate in the G20 summit on Friday where he will join other leaders in discussions on the global economic and health recovery after Covid-19, sustainable development and climate change. Landed in Rome to participate in the @ g20org Summit, an important forum for deliberating on major global issues. I am also looking forward to other programs thanks to this visit to Rome, Modi said on Twitter shortly after arriving here. The Foreign Office (MEA) said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi had arrived here for his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. The prime minister was received by senior officials of the Italian government and the Indian ambassador to Italy, he said. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter that Modi was greeted warmly. Arrival in Rome! PM @narendramodi arrives for a warm welcome to the Eternal City. Pending broad engagements in bilateral and multilateral formats, Bagchi said in a tweet. Also Read: Prime Minister calls for swift review of India-ASEAN FTA In his departure statement Thursday, Modi said he will travel to Rome and Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after which he will travel to Glasgow, UK. Uni, from November 1 to 2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change, Modi said, noting that this will be the first in-person G20 summit since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi said the meeting will allow the G20 to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the cluster can be a driving force to build economic resilience and rebuild in an inclusive and sustainable manner from the pandemic. Also Read: India is largely on track to meet Paris Climate Agreement targets, new report says During my visit to Italy, I will also visit Vatican City, to visit His Holiness Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Modi said on Thursday. The prime minister said that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them. There will also be various bilateral and community programs during this visit, he said.

