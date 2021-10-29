Police arrest Kashmiri Muslims for celebrating Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India





Indian police have arrested three Muslims from Kashmir for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar in Agra – a town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters on Tuesday evening that a complaint was lodged at Jagdishpura police station after that “anti-national” messages were sent by students of Raja Balwant Singh. (RBS) engineering school following the match between the two cricket rivals.

Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted on Wednesday that five people were arrested in incidents statewide after “anti-national elements used disrespectful language against the Indian cricket team and made comments anti-Indians who disrupted the peace “.

Police told CNN on Thursday that three students from RBS Engineering School were arrested Wednesday “for committing an offense with intent to provoke, or which is likely to provoke, public fear or alarm. , or any part of the public by which any person can be led to commit an offense against the State or against the public peace.

The three men were also arrested for committing a cyberterrorism offense under India’s Information Technology Act, while the sedition charge was added ahead of their court appearance on Thursday, Saurabh Singh said. , Deputy Superintendent of Police in Agra.

The Sedition Act is a colonial-era law that prohibits “words spoken or written, or by visible signs or representations” which attempt to provoke “hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection ”with the government.

Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, told CNN on Thursday evening that the three students arrested were Muslim students from Indian-administered Kashmir.

“This is absolutely targeting Muslims in Kashmir, I spoke to other local students today, the non-Kashmiri college students, they all said yes they clapped (in favor of Pakistan) and posted something on social media that could have hurt feelings but what the complaint claims is that they shouted anti-Indian slogans and pro-partisan slogans, ”Khuehami told CNN.

“This is not true, it is absolutely baseless, local students have told me this, so they are deliberately used as scapegoats before the Uttar Pradesh elections.”

India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to hold parliamentary elections in the first quarter of 2022.

“A few minutes ago, they were brutalized by right-wing activists in the presence of the police after being brought to court,” Khuehami said.

Kashmir is a territory administered partly by India and partly by Pakistan.

It has been a point of conflict between the two neighboring countries since independence, and in 2019, India’s central government took greater control over the region it controls, as a result of which various freedoms were suspended, including a period of five months. internet shutdown. Recently, conflicts in the heavily militarized region have increased.

“We think there is nothing wrong with cheering on a cricketer or a sportsman, but slapping them with a FIR (First Information Report), with sedition, we think is a serious punishment and a punishment tough and we shouldn’t mix cricket with politics, ”Khuehami continued.

“Cricket has been unnecessarily mixed up with politics and nationalism, which is wrong, I think. There is nothing wrong with cheering or shouting for a team, it is an individual’s right to encourage or support any team he likes the most, and it is an arbitrary action by the university authorities and the government of Uttar Pradesh, ”Khuehami said, adding that the three students were also suspended by the administration of the RBS engineering school.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to revoke the FIR against the three Kashmiri students.

After India’s heavy defeat against Pakistan – which Pakistan won by 10 wickets – Indian player Mohammad Shami was abused online as the only Muslim player on the Indian team. Several Indian cricketers have supported Shami.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said: “When we support Team India, we support everyone who represents Team India. (Shami) is a committed and world class bowler. He had a day off like any other another athlete. I’m behind Shami and the India team. “

“Mohammad Shami having become the target of yesterday’s cricket match defeat shows how radicalization and hatred against Muslims has dramatically increased. There are 11 players in a team, one of whom is Muslim, so now he is being targeted, ”Asaduddin Owaisi, chairman of the political party. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen told reporters on Monday.

