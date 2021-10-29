Explanation-What is the next step after Indonesia ends the freeze on palm permits? | WSAU News / Talk 550 AM 99.9 FM

Politics
Explanation-What is the next step after Indonesia ends the freeze on palm permits?
By Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA (Reuters) Indonesian President Joko Widodo in September ended the temporary freeze on new permits for oil palm plantations, in place since 2018, despite calls from environmentalists for it to be extended to protect forests.
Senior officials said new permit applications would be rejected, but experts warned of a lack of legal clarity and environmentalists feared an increase in deforestation.
Indonesia is home to the third largest rainforest in the world and is a major producer of palm oil.
Forest fires, often intended to clear land for plantations, are an annual disaster in the country, but environmental groups have said the moratorium has played a role in reducing losses of primary forests.
WHAT DID JOKOWI SAY ABOUT THE MORATORIUM?
Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, has said he sees the moratorium as permanent since Parliament passed an omnibus job creation law in 2020, which introduces a new approach to the processing of business permits. in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.
I ordered that this be inserted into the law so that we do not have to renew it at each expiration. So when (the country) changes direction, there is no change in policy, the president said in an interview with Reuters last week.
Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said her office would not process new permit applications.
Legal experts say what happens with the permits is still an open question.
The job creation law has no correlation with the moratorium, said Ahmad Redi, a resource law expert at the University of Tarumanagara. He noted that instead, the law required authorities to process all requests within five days.
Anyone whose permit is rejected could question this, because legally there is no prohibition on anyone applying for permits and there is no prohibition on officials issuing new permits, he said. he declares.
WHAT DOES THE MORATORIUM COVER AND WHAT IS THE OMNIBUS LAW?
The moratorium was intended to temporarily suspend new permits to allow authorities to resolve issues related to the thousands of permits issued before 2018.
It also aimed to prevent forest fires and land conflicts, as well as to increase productivity in cultivation areas.
The moratorium was Jokowi’s response to the devastating forest fires in 2015, when an estimated 2.6 million hectares (6.4 million acres) of land were burned.
The rate of deforestation has since declined, with the size of forests burned last year at the lowest in 20 years at 115,500 hectares, officials said.
The total area under palm oil cultivation is around 16.4 million hectares, and authorities have discovered nearly 3.4 million hectares of plantations in designated forest areas during the moratorium.
The 2020 law introduces measures to legalize these problematic plantations under certain conditions, but does not specifically prohibit new permits. It demands that new palm plantations do not exceed 100,000 hectares.
WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT?
Environmentalists are still calling for the moratorium to be reinstated, arguing that Indonesia risks losing more tracts of forest to plantations without it.
Forest Watch Indonesia has estimated that more than 21 million hectares of forest could be destroyed for new palm plantations, based on areas meeting cultivation requirements, said executive director Mufti Fathul Bari.
No palm oil company is seeking to expand or open new plantations, said Eddy Martono, general secretary of the Indonesian Association of Palm Oil Companies, GAPKI.
Still, activists said a lack of clear regulations presented a gray area.
I’m afraid that if it is only in the form of verbal statements, when there is no legal umbrella, who can guarantee what kind of implementation there will be? said Trias Fetra of the environmental group Sustainable Madani Foundation.
The palm moratorium is important to Indonesia’s climate commitments, he added, noting that the country is committed to making its forests and peatlands a net carbon sink by 2030.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
