Taliban diplomats start working at Afghan embassy in Pakistan: report





The Taliban have appointed diplomats at Afghan consulates in Karachi, according to reports. (Representative)

Islamabad:

Amid questions over recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Taliban diplomats began working in Afghan missions in Pakistan.

Two Taliban officials and two Afghan diplomats told Voice of America (VOA) on Thursday that Taliban diplomats had started working at the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, and at Afghan consulates in other Pakistani cities.

VOA obtained copies of official Taliban notifications sent to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

Pakistani officials said they had authorized the deployments even though Pakistan had yet to recognize the Taliban government.

In addition, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Khan confirmed the issuance of visas to Taliban officials when interviewed by VOA via WhatsApp.

“These visas were issued to facilitate consular work and visa facilities for Pakistanis traveling to Afghanistan for humanitarian work and to provide assistance to Afghan citizens in Pakistan,” Khan said.

He added that the issuance of visas “does not mean recognition but facilitation”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an attempt to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan, urged the international community to engage with the group to avoid a humanitarian crisis and instability in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of the capital, Kabul, in mid-August.

A Taliban official who spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media said Sardar Muhammad Shokaib, also known as Mosa Farhad, took over the post of first secretary of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.

Previously, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Islamabad in July to protest the alleged kidnapping and torture of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil.

The girl, Silsila Alikhil, who was visiting Islamabad, said she was kidnapped while shopping in Islamabad and beaten for hours by strangers. Pakistan investigated the incident but denied that she was abducted.

The Taliban have also appointed diplomats in Afghan consulates in Pakistan’s three provincial capitals, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The official deployed to Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, was officially introduced to staff and took office on Wednesday.

VOA saw the letter signed by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi sent to the Afghan embassy approving his appointment to the Peshawar consulate.

Mullah Ghulam Rasool was stationed in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern province of Balochistan, while another senior Taliban official, Mullah Muhammad Abbas, was posted to the Karachi consulate.

An Afghan embassy diplomat confirmed to VOA that the embassy received two letters from Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the end of August regarding the appointments of diplomats, even though they only took office this week.

