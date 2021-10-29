The Wall Street Journal’s defense of Trump’s lie-filled letter backfires





Stock analysts wary of Trump’s social network

A week after former President Donald Trump announced his intention to launch a social media platform and shares of SPAC – or special purpose acquisition company – associated with TRUTH Social made the news, some stock analysts are scrutinizing Trump’s noble new venture. MICHAEL PACHTER: “That’s a horrible idea.” Michael Pachter is the Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. PACHTER: “It’s one thing to create a news channel like Fox or OAN (One America News Network), it’s a cable channel and can thrive on a million users, viewers, or half a million. viewers or less, because cable distribution costs are quite low. But a social media network is going to depend on advertising dollars, and creating a dedicated social media channel for a small subset of users will limit its potential. Trump lost his megaphone on social media this year, when Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms permanently or temporarily banned him from their services, after being accused of inciting violence on Capitol Hill from the United States on January 6. Now Trump is looking for another direct line with his supporters as he ponders a new presidential election in 2024. TRUMP SEPTEMBER 28, 2015: “It will be simple, it will be easy …” Like Pachter, analyst Max Wolff, CEO of Systematic Ventures, also sees challenges, telling Reuters that competing with other social media platforms is not easy. a new social media is a very, very difficult way, because the real value here is the people on board. So you have to catch up with Facebook, you know, you have the little task of onboarding a few billion people, which might seem like easy, but it could be difficult licat … So there’s a good chance that this $ 2.2 billion company will end up pretty badly, especially if it’s built around someone who, you know, as dynamic as they are older and can -be beyond that person’s maximum influence and social footprint. ” But some believe there are people who have never been so hungry for the former president’s content. And the SPAC shares related to the new social media company have been picked up by amateur traders and Trump supporters, including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who bought up to $ 50,000, according to a regulatory filing. Trump may also point the finger at his – at one point – huge following on social media and NBC’s hit show “The Apprentice” as past hits that could bode well for a new media venture. But Pachter says it’s Trump’s past failures and bankruptcies that weigh the most. links, everything else. In a press release, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition, the Florida-based shell company linked to Trump’s new media business, said the partnership would create value for public shareholders and called it “one of the most promising business combinations partners to achieve this goal. TRUTH Social is slated for a beta launch next month and full deployment in Q1 2022.

