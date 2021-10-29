At IMT-GT summit, Jokowi presents 3 efforts to restore the economy





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lobbied the three member countries to strengthen their common commitment so that the implementation of the IMT-GT 2022-2026 Master Plan can go smoothly and contribute to the recovery economic. This was conveyed in his remarks at the 13th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Summit (IMT-GT), virtually, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java. “This year is the last year for the implementation of the IMT-GT Master Plan 2017-2021, and the results prove that the IMT-GT cooperation has encouraged economic development and reduced the development gap in the sub-regions” , Jokowi said. ). Jokowi said that there are currently 14 priority connectivity projects that have been completed, namely 5 projects in Indonesia, 3 projects in Malaysia and 6 projects in Thailand. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is a great challenge in the preparation of the 2022-2026 Master Plan. Phase 2 of the master plan for the period 2022-2026 emphasizes a more concrete project or program approach. The 2022-2026 Master Plan proposes 5 strategies, namely the economic corridor approach and regional integration, Encouraging the participation of the private sector, Supporting inclusive growth, Adopting the development of the green, blue and circular economy, and Adjust intersectoral institutions. However, currently the number of the spread of the Covid-19 virus has started to be suppressed and the economic recovery has also started to appear. Therefore, the commitment so that the implementation of the 2022-2026 master plan can proceed smoothly and contribute to the economic recovery must continue to be increased given that the GDP of IMT-GT increased by 20% over the period. period 2015-2019. During this period, Indonesia tried to contribute, among other things, through the development of physical connectivity in sub-regions worth USD 17.9 billion and support for projects such as Bengkulu Digital and Tourism Village, Aceh Investment Sport, Batam Green City Initiative, and a number of other projects. , said the president. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

