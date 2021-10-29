Tensions with Azerbaijan reveal Iran’s loss of influence in the Caucasus | Nikola Mikovic

A year after the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, another conflict is brewing in the Caucasus. This time, tensions mounted between Iran and Azerbaijan, following Bakus’ arrest of Iranian truck drivers and his joint military exercises with Turkey and Pakistan. While a full-scale confrontation between the two nations remains unlikely, the conflagration demonstrates the deep underlying tensions in the region. Iran has lost influence in the wake of last year’s conflict, while its nemesis Israel and rival power Turkey have strengthened their positions. The complex ethnic makeup, abundance of energy resources, and the intersection of expanding global trade routes mean that the rush to dominate the Caucasus will continue.

On October 1, Iran carried out massive military exercises on its northern border with Azerbaijan. Thousands of soldiers, dozens of tanks, artillery guns and helicopters have been deployed in the largest exercises since the 1990s. Azerbaijan responded by flexing its military muscles with its ally Turkey. The Caucasian nation has also deployed anti-aircraft systems near the capital Baku, which is not surprising given that Mohammad Bagheri, the military commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian chief of staff , said that if the conflict escalates, the IRGC will attack Azerbaijan with 4,000 missiles, which will completely destroy Baku. In addition, the IRGC force chief in Tabriz, Colonel Hossein Pursmail, said that the repetition of Israel’s threats against Iran through the mouth of the Republic of Azerbaijan is not only in the interests of Baku, but also poses a threat to its very existence.

Indeed, Israel played a very important role during the Nagorno-Karabahin war 2020 by providing Azerbaijan with sophisticated weapons, including so-called suicide drones. However, the Jewish state and the energy-rich former Soviet republic have been strategic partners for many years. Tehran now accuses Baku of also hosting Turkish-backed Syrian fighters on its territory, although some reports suggest they were already there during the 44-day war. But why has Iran been silent for over a year on these concerns?

After last year’s war, the Islamic Republic lost much of its influence in the Caucasus, and Turkey significantly improved its positions. Even Pakistan has managed to increase its position in the region. In September, troops from Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan staged military exercises near Baku, despite protests from Tehran. More importantly, following the 2020 conflict, Azerbaijan captured most of the surrounding areas of Nagorno-Karbakhand, which means that the transport routes between Iran and Armenia now pass through Azerbaijan, and not by the territory controlled by the ethnic Armenians for more than two decades. . In other words, there is a new geopolitical reality in the Caucasus, and Iran has many reasons to be concerned.

This does not mean, however, that the Islamic Republic is ready to launch an attack on its northern neighbor. After Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Shusha’s declaration in June, the two countries became close military allies. According to the document, the parties pledged to act jointly in response to military threats. Iranian leaders are well aware that Baku is not alone. A war against Azerbaijan would also mean a war against Turkey, and it is almost certain that Pakistan and Israel would provide military assistance to the Caucasian nation. Thus, it is unlikely that Tehran will choose to get involved in such a risky adventure.

Although there have been rumors that the Islamic Republic may deploy its troops in Armenia to prevent Turkey and Azerbaijan from seizing the south of the country, such an option does not seem very likely. Armenia is a member of the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization and is heavily dependent on Moscow. Russian peacekeeping troops have been stationed in Nagorno-Karbakh since November 2020, and the last thing the Kremlin needs is another conflict in its area of ​​influence.

For Iran, however, the southern Armenian province of Syunik, which Azerbaijanis call Zanguezur, is a weak point. This strategically important region separates the mainland of Azerbaijan from its isolated enclave, the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. As Baku and Yerevan have gradually started to normalize their relations, it is only a matter of time before the two nations build a land corridor that will connect Baku not only to Nakhichevan, but also to Turkey. The Nakhichevan Corridor would be part of a global trade route from China to Europe via the Caspian Sea and bypass Iran. Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic has partially funded the construction of an international transport corridor, known as the North-South Project, which runs from Russia to Iran via Azerbaijan and connects through sea ​​with India. If there was a serious confrontation with Baku, the very construction of the corridor would be in jeopardy.

Iran’s options are therefore rather limited. In theory, Tehran could take a chance and wage a war against Azerbaijan, but in this case, millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran could support a guerrilla war against the Islamic Republic. Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war against Armenia has resulted in a growth of national pride among Iranian Azerbaijanis, which means Tehran will have to think twice before engaging in a confrontation against its neighbor. North.

Indeed, there have been signs of de-escalation with arrested Iranian truck drivers now free and foreign ministers from countries pledging to resolve differences through dialogue.

One thing is certain. A potential war in the energy-rich Caucasus region would result in even higher gas prices on the world market.

Nikola Mikovic is a political analyst in Serbia. His work mainly focuses on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, with particular emphasis on energy and pipeline policy.

