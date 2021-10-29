Politics
The Chancellor unleashes the first wave of money for the “leveling” of the Prime Minister
After ‘completing Brexit’ Boris Johnson’s number one priority was his much talked about upgrade program.
The policy was designed to show new Red Wall voters that he and the conservatives were serious about tackling regional inequalities in the country.
The upgrade was left out when the coronavirus hit, but it’s now firmly back on the agenda.
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party conference, the Prime Minister said the UK was “not only one of the most unbalanced in the developed world, but also one of the most centralized and these two defects are obviously linked “.
He said the UK was out of balance, announcing a ‘leveling bonus’ worth up to 3,000 to encourage science and math teachers to travel to different parts of the country.
Then came Chancellor Rishi Sunak who said on Wednesday that the upgrade was aimed at “restoring the pride people feel in the places they call home,” adding that it would improve “the infrastructure of everyday life.” across the UK.
“Upgrading is also about protecting our unique culture and heritage. The British Museum, the Tate Liverpool, the York Railway Museum, ”he continued.
He also unveiled the first winners of the Leveling Up Fund, a $ 4.8 billion spending pot announced in the March budget.
So far 1.7 billion has been distributed to over 100 infrastructure projects across the UK.
They are expected to be completed within the next four years.
The main beneficiaries were the North West and North East, Yorkshire and Humber, the Midlands and Scotland. London and Eastern England received the least.
The projects vary in scale and size and although the fund has been primarily designed for projects costing up to € 20 million, some exceptions have been made.
A new ‘growth zone’ in South Derby and an upgrade to ferries to the Isles of Scilly both received almost 50m from the fund.
Other successful offers included the reopening of the world’s oldest suspension bridge in County Durham, the redevelopment of Leicester Station and the Mersey Ferry service to Woodside on the Wirral.
In Scotland, the magnificent Inverness Castle will be given a facelift, while 39 million will be invested in transport links in Renfrewshire and 24 million will be spent on improving the B714 road in North Ayrshire.
In Wales, the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal World Heritage Site needs to be revitalized.
In Stoke alone, there will be three projects.
They include two large housing projects to create 450 housing units in the city center and regenerate the The Goods Yard site.
Noting that some funds were going to local authorities and constituencies represented by Labor MPs, Sunak joked: “We are so determined to level ourselves that we are even leveling the opposition front.”
Lee Anderson, Member of Parliament for Ashfield and Conservative for Red Wall, said: “It is long overdue. Traditionally, Labor constituencies receive investments from the Conservatives.
“The industrial heart is gone and these areas have struggled, we need better jobs, health and education.”
Anderson added that the Tories have also shown their commitment to the North with huge transportation projects like the Northern Powerhouse Rail project, HS2 and the Teesside Freeport. Stephen Church, EY Professional Services Network Partner, said: “Through the budget and expenditure review, the government is committed to taking concrete action on the upgrade program. We welcome the fund. $ 4.8 billion upgrade, which identified the top 105 local transportation funding.
“This is crucial to help level the economy, as the UK strives to tackle entrenched regional inequalities and close the skills gap.”
But the upgrade agenda has proven to be divisive, especially with Tory MPs who feel the Tory Party is bending too much to its new constituency in the Midlands and North.
London has only received $ 65 million in funding for six projects, despite being home to some of the poorest regions in Europe.
Whitechapel Road in East London will receive 9m, while a music center will be upgraded in South West London.
The Center for London think tank said the capital received the lowest per capita investment of any region in the UK.
While Wales received 38 per capita from the fund, London only received 7.22.
According to Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst, the “race to the bottom” of southern England and London is a real fear that contributed to the Conservatives’ heavy defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections in June.
He said: “The election has shown that conservatives cannot take traditional conservative zones and voters for granted. There are parts of London that need to be leveled and it should be done on a needs basis and not on a geographic basis. I can see why this is done after the last election, the Conservatives must try to keep these votes in the traditional industrial work zones.
