Will join G20 leaders to discuss economy, health recovery from pandemic and climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the G20 summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on the global economic and health recovery after COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

Disembarked in Rome to participate in the Summit @ g20org, an important forum for deliberating on major global issues. I am also looking forward to other programs thanks to this visit to Rome, Mr Modi said on Twitter shortly after arriving here.

The Foreign Ministry (MEA) said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi arrived for his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit.

The prime minister was received by senior officials of the Italian government and the Indian ambassador to Italy, he said.

MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter that Mr. Modi arrived with a warm welcome.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said on Thursday he will hold talks in Rome on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, while in Glasgow he will stress the need to comprehensively address climate change issues, including the equitable distribution of the carbon space.

In his leaving statement, Modi said he will travel to Rome and Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after which he will travel to Glasgow, Kingdom United, from November 1 to 2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change, Modi said, noting that this will be the first in-person summit. of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his statement before leaving, he said the meeting will allow the G20 to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the grouping can be a driving force in building economic resilience and rebuilding itself. inclusive and sustainable way after the pandemic.

During my visit to Italy, I will also visit Vatican City, to visit His Holiness Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Mr. Modi said.

Following the conclusion of the G20 summit on October 31, Modi said he would travel to Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC ).

I will be attending the high-level segment of COP-26 titled World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) on November 1-2, 2021, with 120 heads of state / government from around the world, he said.

In accordance with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and a culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious measures to develop clean and renewable energies, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity, he said. asserted.

Noting that India is setting new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances, Mr. Modi said India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, wind and solar. At WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements, he said.

The Prime Minister said he will also stress the need to comprehensively address climate change issues, including the equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation measures and strengthening of climate change. resilience, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for the green environment and inclusive growth.

COP-26 will also be an opportunity to meet all stakeholders, including leaders of partner countries, innovators and intergovernmental organizations, and explore possibilities to further accelerate our own growth, added Mr. Modi. .