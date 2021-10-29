Johnson of UK seeks ‘G20 rebound’ for key climate conference

LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flies to a Group of 20 meeting in Rome on Friday with one big goal: to persuade the leaders of the world’s biggest economies to put their money where they say at the top of the UN on the climate in Scotland.

Johnson will use his effervescence and admittedly divisive charm to try to extract money and carbon reduction commitments from the G-20, which contains some of the world’s largest carbon emitters, including China, the United States. , India and Russia.

Representing 75% of world trade and 60% of its population, the G-20 has often been accused of being too large and diffuse to take strong collective action. And Johnson’s tinted global Brexit picture means his arm-twisting power may be limited.

The G-20 meets as the European Union and ex-Great Britain arguing over the rules of commerce, and in the middle a simmering row between the UK and France over fishing rights in the Channel. France is also furious at a nuclear submarine deal between the US, UK and Australia that saw Australia cancel a multibillion dollar contract to buy French submarines .

These differences cloud Johnson’s hopes of a G-20 rebound to create momentum for the 12-day COP26 climate conference, which begins in Glasgow on Sunday. He hopes to leave Rome with a slew of global carbon-reduction pledges, a plan to cut coal use and long-promised $ 100 billion a year in aid to help developing countries fight climate change. impacts of climate change.

The bigger problem is increasing ambition, said Jared Finnegan, a public policy expert at University College London. Boris (Johnson) has been talking for some time about how he expects the biggest economies, the G-20, to come up with more ambitious commitments than those countries offered in 2015 when the landmark agreement to Bets on the climate have been concluded.

Some countries have come up with this and have played ball, some haven’t, Finnegan added.

The main polluters in the G-20, including Russia and Australia, have failed to improve on carbon reduction commitments made after the Paris conference. Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of two of the biggest carbon emitters, plan to attend the G-20 or COP26 in person.

The world is currently a long way from the Paris target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, seen as a threshold between manageable climate change and climate change catastrophic. Keeping 1.5 alive is the goal of the Glasgow meeting. To achieve this, Britain has focused on the coal, cars, money and trees mantra by cutting out fossil fuels, switching to clean vehicles, spending money and shutting down Deforestation.

Johnson said this week that it was a question of whether the climate summit would meet its goals.

We might not get the deals we need, Johnson said in a question-and-answer session with the children.

It may be a cautious drop in expectations, but Johnson faces some big hurdles. Many European leaders are suspicious of the British leader for his role in Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the EU and the years of fierce divorce negotiations that followed. US President Joe Biden was also cautious, seeing echoes in Johnson’s antics of Donald Trump’s populism.

Johnson insists Brexit does not mean a UK withdrawal from the world and has championed his vision of an outward-looking global Britain during the presidency of the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations this year. A G-7 summit in England in June was viewed as a modest success by Britain, even as environmental groups said its climate commitments lacked substance.

Johnson makes a more credible green messenger than some rulers of rich countries. The UK has pledged to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has published a detailed plan to achieve it. Unlike Australia, it is in the process of eliminating coal from its energy mix within a few years. And unlike the United States, political opposition in the United Kingdom is limited to stricter climate rules.

But the UK government’s decision this year to cut foreign aid spending from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5% due to the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic has alarmed aid groups and undermined commitment. UK to developing countries. The UK government said this week that the reduction will remain until at least 2024.

The UK’s annual budget, announced on Wednesday, makes little mention of climate change while reducing passenger taxes on domestic flights and freezing taxes on motor fuel.

Johnson spokesman Max Blain denied the measures were damaging Britain’s environmental image or the net-zero goal.

I think anyone who has followed our commitments on climate change and net zero can see that the UK is leading the way in this regard, he said.

Pessimists might wonder if the G-20 can’t agree on how to tackle climate change, what hope is there for the nearly 200 nations that will meet at COP26 in Glasgow?

Still, Finnegan sees progress in a Conservative UK government wanting to be seen as a green leader, and in how the global climate conversation has changed.

Even talking about net zero by 2050 – that’s something that just wasn’t on the table five years ago, he said.

