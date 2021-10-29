Narendra Modi arrives in Rome for G20 summit, will appeal to Pope Francis on two-day visit

In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 leaders at the 16th summit for discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to attend the G20 summit where he will join other leaders in talks on the global economic and health recovery of COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

Landed in Rome to participate in the @ g20org Summit, an important forum for deliberating on major global issues. I am also looking forward to other programs thanks to this visit to Rome, Modi said on Twitter shortly after landing.

The Foreign Office (MEA) said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi had arrived for his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit.

The prime minister was received by senior officials of the Italian government and the Indian ambassador to Italy, he said.

MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter that Modi was greeted warmly.

Arrival in Rome! PM @narendramodi arrives for a warm welcome to the Eternal City. Pending broad engagements in bilateral and multilateral formats, Bagchi said in a tweet.

In his departure statement Thursday, Modi said he will travel to Rome and Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after which he will travel to Glasgow, UK. Uni, from November 1 to 2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change,” Modi said, noting that this will be the first in-person G20 summit since the outbreak of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

Modi said the meeting will allow the G20 to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the cluster can be a driving force to build economic resilience and rebuild in an inclusive and sustainable manner from the pandemic.

“During my visit to Italy, I will also visit Vatican City, to visit His Holiness Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin,” Modi said Thursday.

The prime minister said on the sidelines of the G20 summit that he would also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.

There will also be various bilateral and community programs during this visit, he said.

From Rome, Modi would travel to Glasgow to participate in the high-level segment of COP26 titled “World Leaders Summit” (WLS) with 120 heads of state and government from around the world.

The prime minister said India was setting new records in the collective climate adaptation effort and that he would share India’s excellent track record on climate action at WLS.

“In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and a culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious measures to develop clean and renewable energies, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity. Today India is setting new records in a collective effort for adaptation, mitigation and resilience to climate change and forging multilateral alliances, ”he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, wind and solar power.

“I will also stress the need to address climate change issues in a comprehensive manner, in particular the equitable distribution of the carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation measures and the strengthening of resilience, the mobilization of finance, technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, ”he said. noted.

The Prime Minister said the COP26 summit will also provide an opportunity to meet all stakeholders, including leaders of partner countries, innovators and intergovernmental organizations, and explore possibilities to further accelerate the clean growth of India.

